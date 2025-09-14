Mumbai News: Deonar's Waste-to-Energy Plant Faces Delay, MPCB Approves Upgraded 8 MW Capacity

Deonar landfill’s Waste-to-Energy plant faces delay; MPCB approves 8 MW capacity upgrade | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Waste-to-Energy (WTE) plant at Mumbai’s Deonar landfill, initially set to launch in October 2025, will be delayed due to pending statutory clearances. The project contractor has sought an extension from the BMC.

However, in a positive development, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has approved an upgraded capacity of 8 MW, doubling the originally planned 4 MW. This will enable the BMC to generate more electricity from waste once the plant becomes operational.

Project Background And Planning

To address the 2 crore metric tonnes (MT) of legacy waste at Deonar, Mumbai’s oldest landfill, the BMC began work on a Rs. 648-crore WTE plant in June 2022 after six years of planning. Awarded to M/s Chennai MSW Pvt. Ltd., the project includes a 40-month construction timeline and 15 years of O&M.

Responding to environmental concerns, the BMC revised the plan to process 600 tonnes per day of fresh waste and generate 8 MW of electricity, doubling the initial capacity. However, the project faces delays due to pending environmental clearances.

MPCB Approves Enhanced Capacity

Despite the setback, the MPCB has approved the enhanced 8 MW capacity positioning the project for greater long-term impact once operational, said a civic sources.

Mumbai’s Waste Management Scenario

Mumbai generates around 7,000 metric tonnes of waste daily—equivalent in volume to a three-storey building. While the Gorai and Mulund landfills have been scientifically closed under sustainable waste management efforts, the 311-acre Deonar dumping ground, in operation since 1927, remains heavily burdened with legacy waste.

Current Landfill Operations

Currently, Kanjur Marg is the city’s only active landfill, handling the bulk of daily waste, with about 10% still diverted to Deonar. The civic authorities were slammed by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) for BMC's poor monitoring and abnormal delays in obtaining mandatory clearances for setting up plants, in its special audit report last year.

