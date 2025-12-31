 Mira-Bhayandar Civic Elections 2026: BJP Woos North Indian Voters, Kripashankar Singh Pushes North Indian Mayor Pitch
Ahead of municipal elections, the BJP has rolled out a strategy to woo North Indian voters in Mira Bhayandar and nearby civic bodies, with plans for high-profile campaigns and conventions, including a call to work towards a North Indian Mayor.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 04:46 PM IST
article-image
BJP leader Kripashankar Singh | File Photo

Mira Bhayandar, Dec 31: The BJP has formulated a strategic plan to attract voters from the North Indian community in view of the upcoming municipal elections.

Yogi Adityanath, Maithili Thakur to Campaign in Mumbai Region

As part of this strategy, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Bihar MLA/folk singer Maithili Thakur are expected to campaign for the party in Mumbai and neighbouring municipal corporations.

Uttar Bharatiya Morcha Organises Sammelans

Additionally, the BJP’s North Indian Wing (Uttar Bharatiya Morcha) is organising North Indian conventions (Sammelans) across various municipal areas.

Read Also
BMC Elections 2026: Youth Leader Resigns From Congress, Accuses Party Of Ignoring Shia Community’s...
article-image

Call for North Indian Mayor in Mira Bhayandar

During one such event in Mira Bhayandar, BJP leader Kripashankar Singh appealed to the public, urging them to work towards appointing a North Indian mayor for the city.

