Maharashtra Launches ‘Maha Mock Test’, First State-Wide Exam For JEE, MHT-CET Prep; Details Here

Maharashtra is going to hold its first-ever state-level mock test, the 'Maha Mock Test,' for students to prepare them for JEE and MHT-CET. This was announced by Maharashtra Class Owners' Association (MCOA) on the occasion of Teachers' Day, according to PTI.

The project, undertaken by Klasy Innovations in association with MCOA and hosted by CBS, with Prometric as the technology partner, will provide students with an actual exam simulation that imitates national-level testing standards. As per MCOA, the programme also comprises remedial suggestions and online follow-ups to enhance the performance of the students.

As per PTI report, the test registrations are available until Children's Day (November 14) so that students can prepare well in advance of the JEE exams in January and April, and MHT-CET in May.

“This is a historic move, bringing together over 5,000 coaching classes across the state to ensure that students from metros like Mumbai and tier-3 towns like Nandurbar get equal access to world-class test preparation,” said MCOA president Prajesh Trotsky.

The event also witnessed the launch of FORCE (Forum of Registered Coaching Educators), a group of eight coaching organisations that will collaborate to address policy matters, such as the Coaching Class Regulation Bill and GST reforms. MCOA also announced partnerships with the CBS Foundation to launch teacher insurance schemes, student aptitude tests, and career guidance programs.

What is MCOA?

MCOA, a non-profit organisation, speaks for the owners of coaching classes in Maharashtra and endeavours to encourage innovation, safeguard the interests of coaching professionals, and advocate for education-friendly policies.