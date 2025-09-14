'Our Stance Is Against Pakistan': Maharashtra DCM Eknath Shinde Criticizes Support For India-Pakistan Match | @PTI_News

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has voiced strong opposition to India's participation in cricket matches against Pakistan, citing national security concerns and the recent terror attacks in Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Shinde stated, "I just want to say that our stance is against Pakistan. When attacks happened in Pahalgam, those who are now speaking about this match, where were they then?" His remarks come just ahead of the India vs Pakistan match, scheduled for Sunday in Dubai as part of the Asia Cup 2025.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Women Stage 'Sindoor' Protest in Mumbai Against India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match

The protest comes a day after Shiv Sena (UBT) announced plans to hold demonstrations against the match. The party has expressed strong disapproval of sporting ties with Pakistan amid ongoing national security concerns.

On Saturday, party chief Uddhav Thackeray declared that Shiv Sena (UBT) women would take to the streets across Maharashtra and symbolically send sindoor from every household to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in protest.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray opposes India's participation in the match. He mentioned said, "Our Prime Minister said blood and water cannot flow together, then how can blood and cricket flow together. How can war and cricket be at the same time?. They have done business in patriotism. The business of patriotism is only for money. They are going to play the match tomorrow also because they want all the money they will get from that match."

Thackeray reiterated his opposition to India's participation in the match, accusing the government of mixing politics and business with patriotism, and questioned the moral stand of playing cricket.