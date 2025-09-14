 Shiv Sena UBT Leader Sharad Koli Warns Mumbai Hotels Against Screening India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match Citing Pahalgam Attack | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiShiv Sena UBT Leader Sharad Koli Warns Mumbai Hotels Against Screening India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match Citing Pahalgam Attack | VIDEO

Shiv Sena UBT Leader Sharad Koli Warns Mumbai Hotels Against Screening India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match Citing Pahalgam Attack | VIDEO

The upcoming Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan has incited anger in India, particularly from the Thackeray group, which warns hotels against broadcasting the match, citing national grief post the Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistani terrorists.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 09:53 AM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena UBT Leader Sharad Koli Warns Mumbai Hotels Against Screening India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match Citing Pahalgam Attack | VIDEO |

Mumbai: The upcoming India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match, scheduled for September 14 at the Dubai International Stadium, has sparked a storm of anger across India. In Mumbai, the Thackeray group has taken a strong stand, warning hotels and restaurants against showing the match on their premises.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sharad Koli addressed the issue directly, urging hoteliers in Maharashtra to respect the nation’s grief after the Pahalgam terror attack. “Terrorists in Pakistan killed Indians by shooting them in the head. Still, a match is being played with Pakistan."

Koli further warned, "No hotel owner or operator should show this match on TV. If we love India, no one should show the match. If the match is shown, their TV will be broken, and the responsibility will be theirs."

His remarks come amid widespread anger following the tragic Pahalgam attack, in which 26 tourists were killed. One of the victims, Shubham Dwivedi from Kanpur, had travelled with his wife Aishanya, whose life was shattered in the assault.

FPJ Shorts
Gold At ₹1.09 Lakh, Silver At ₹1.28 Lakh — Precious Metals Shine On Global Uncertainty
Gold At ₹1.09 Lakh, Silver At ₹1.28 Lakh — Precious Metals Shine On Global Uncertainty
London's Largest Anti-Immigration Rally Turns Violent: 26 Cops Injured, 25 Arrested After 'Unite The Kingdom' March Clashes With Counter-Protesters - VISUALS
London's Largest Anti-Immigration Rally Turns Violent: 26 Cops Injured, 25 Arrested After 'Unite The Kingdom' March Clashes With Counter-Protesters - VISUALS
Shiv Sena UBT Leader Sharad Koli Warns Mumbai Hotels Against Screening India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match Citing Pahalgam Attack | VIDEO
Shiv Sena UBT Leader Sharad Koli Warns Mumbai Hotels Against Screening India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match Citing Pahalgam Attack | VIDEO
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Fans Perform Havan In Varanasi For Team India's Victory Amid Boycott Calls
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Fans Perform Havan In Varanasi For Team India's Victory Amid Boycott Calls
Read Also
'Aaditya Thackeray Will Watch India-Pakistan Match In Burqa': Minister Nitish Rane's Jibe Amid...
article-image

Speaking with grief, Aishanya appealed to people not to give importance to the match. “No one should go to the stadium to watch this match or even watch it on TV. I don’t understand why people are still watching this game,” she said.

The criticism has not stopped at hotel operators. Voices from Mumbai and beyond have also turned against the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Aishanya strongly criticised the board, saying, “BCCI should not have approved this match. Don’t they feel the pain of the 26 families of the Pahalgam attack and the martyrs of Operation Sindoor? BCCI has no sensitivity towards these families.”

In Mumbai, where cricket screenings in hotels and bars often draw massive crowds, the Thackeray group’s warning has added tension to the atmosphere. What is usually a moment of sporting excitement has become a flashpoint of political and emotional debate. For many Mumbaikars, the question is no longer about cricket, but about respect for those who lost their lives in the Pahalgam tragedy.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shiv Sena UBT Leader Sharad Koli Warns Mumbai Hotels Against Screening India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match...

Shiv Sena UBT Leader Sharad Koli Warns Mumbai Hotels Against Screening India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match...

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert For Next 48 Hours In City And Neighbouring...

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert For Next 48 Hours In City And Neighbouring...

Mumbai News: BMC Extends Tender Deadline For Versova 200 MLD Desalination Plant Under DBFOT Model

Mumbai News: BMC Extends Tender Deadline For Versova 200 MLD Desalination Plant Under DBFOT Model

Mumbai News: Deonar's Waste-to-Energy Plant Faces Delay, MPCB Approves Upgraded 8 MW Capacity

Mumbai News: Deonar's Waste-to-Energy Plant Faces Delay, MPCB Approves Upgraded 8 MW Capacity

Mumbai Metro-3 (Aqua Line) Could Be Fully Operational By Dussehra, CMRS Conducts Final Phase...

Mumbai Metro-3 (Aqua Line) Could Be Fully Operational By Dussehra, CMRS Conducts Final Phase...