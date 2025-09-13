'Aaditya Thackeray Will Watch India-Pakistan Match In Burqa': Minister Nitish Rane's Jibe Amid India-Pak Asia Cup Match Row - VIDEO

Left: Nitish Rane Right: Aaditya Thackeray |

Mumbai: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane on Saturday took a swipe at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, mocking him over the row surrounding the upcoming India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match in Dubai.

Interacting with the media, Rane alleged that Thackeray would secretly watch the match, hiding in a burqa. "The same Aaditya Thackeray will secretly watch the India–Pakistan match, wearing a burqa. And the advantage will be that the voice will help him," Rane was quoted as saying by IANS. He also mimicked the Shiv Sena UBT leader.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier on Friday, Thackeray had slammed the BCCI for going ahead with the Asia Cup match against Pakistan and posted several questions directed at the government.

"The Pakistan which has repeatedly launched attacks on our nation, spread terrorism in the nation, killed innocent people in Pahalgam. Why is the BCCI so excited to play a match against Pakistan?... Pakistan decided to boycott the 2025 Men's Hockey Asia Cup as the tournament was being hosted by India. Why can't we also boycott?... The BJP has changed its ideology...It is very unfortunate that we are playing a match with Pakistan...BCCI is anti-national," Thackeray was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Uddhav Thackeray Calls India-Pak Match An 'Insult To National Sentiments'

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said playing a cricket match with Pakistan is an insult to national sentiments as Indian soldiers are sacrificing their lives on the borders, and announced protests across Maharashtra.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Thackeray said boycotting the Asia Cup match between the two countries, scheduled for Sunday, is an opportunity to convey to the world our stance on terrorism.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"This cricket match is an insult to national sentiments. Should we be playing cricket with Pakistan while our soldiers sacrifice their lives on the borders?" Thackeray asked.

Where To Watch The Match?

The Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan will be live-streamed on the Sony Sports Network, SonyLiv and FanCode apps from 20:00 IST.