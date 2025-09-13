'India-Pakistan Cricket Match An 'Insult To National Sentiments,' Says Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray – Video

Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray | ANI

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said playing a cricket match with Pakistan is an insult to national sentiments as Indian soldiers are sacrificing their lives on the borders, and announced protests across Maharashtra.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Thackeray said boycotting the Asia Cup match between the two countries, scheduled for Sunday, is an opportunity to convey to the world our stance on terrorism.

"This cricket match is an insult to national sentiments. Should we be playing cricket with Pakistan while our soldiers sacrifice their lives on the borders?" Thackeray asked.

#WATCH | Mumbai: On the upcoming India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2025, Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray says, "... Our Prime Minister said blood and water cannot flow together, then how can blood and cricket flow together. How can war and cricket be at the same time?...… pic.twitter.com/s7xhUvzrn1 — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2025

Slamming the BJP-led Central government, Thackeray dubbed the cricket match a joke on patriotism.

Referring to an old meeting between Bal Thackeray and Pakistani cricketer Javed Miandad at Matoshree, the Thackeray family's Mumbai residence, Uddhav said, "My father had told Javed Miandad that there will be no cricket till terror acts against India from Pakistan continue."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)