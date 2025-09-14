Mumbai Redevelopment Crisis: Delays And Unkept Promises Leave Homeowners Struggling In 'City Of Dreams' | FPJ

Mumbai’s housing society redevelopment boom, long seen as a golden ticket to larger homes and modern amenities, is increasingly sparking concerns among residents. While developers continue to pitch projects with promises of extra space, homeowners say the real challenge lies in delays, broken commitments, and a lack of transparency.

In Dahisar, one housing society’s redevelopment agreement, signed in 2013 illustrates the problem. Residents were assured of 40 per cent additional carpet area and rent compensation during construction, with a three-year delivery timeline. But as the project dragged on, commitments shrank.

The promised gain fell first to 20 percent, then to just 10 percent. Rent stopped midway, leaving families to fund their own temporary housing. Nearly a decade later, members feel betrayed, arguing that time and trust lost outweighed the marginal space increase.

Real estate experts point out that while the lure of extra area drives negotiations, the viability of such offers depends heavily on location. In premium zones like Bandra and Juhu, developers sometimes advertise 100 to 150 percent additional space, but insiders admit these figures often prove unrealistic. In mid-range localities, property consultants suggest that offering more than 30 to 35 per cent extra space risks making projects financially unfeasible.

Developers stress that the focus should be on timely delivery, quality construction, and upgraded amenities rather than inflated promises. “Society committees often chase the best deal in terms of square footage, but they overlook whether the developer has the capacity to deliver on time and without compromise,” said promoter Sharan Babani according to report by Hindustan Times.

With thousands of societies in Mumbai queued up for redevelopment, the stakes are high. Industry analysts estimate billions of rupees will be invested in upcoming projects, reshaping the city’s skyline. However, the central question remains: what is truly fair for homeowners?

Residents say the answer lies not only in bigger flats but also in honest timelines, transparent costs, and reliable execution. For many, redevelopment is less about square feet and more about securing peace of mind in an already uncertain city housing market.