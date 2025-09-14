ED Files Prosecution Complaint Against Liaison Agent In Cox & Kings-Linked Money Laundering Case | File Pic

Mumbai: In the money laundering case partly involving Cox and Kings, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has submitted a prosecution complaint against suspected liaison agent Hiren alias Romi Bhagat, claiming that he has laundered funds to the tune of Rs 10.25 crore, which he earned allegedly through extortion.

About The Case

The ED is probing the case earlier registered by the Mumbai police against Bhagat in two instances. The agency has claimed that Bhagat had incorporated two shell firms, namely M/s Illuminati Information Pvt Ltd and M/s Illuminati Services, to deposit the funds, with financial transactions directly linked to his personal activities. It is alleged that Illuminati Information was incorporated in 2013, where Bhagat’s driver and bodyguard were made directors, while Illuminati Services was in partnership with his bodyguard.

Though Bhagat claimed he provided legal services and consultation through these firms, the ED said he failed “to produce any credible documentation to substantiate these claims”. Officials said Bhagat admitted that the companies were run by “dummy” directors. The ED has alleged that Bhagat orchestrated multiple extortion schemes, impersonating as an officer of investigative agencies, to defraud victims by offering to resolve their legal and financial issues. He allegedly extorted Rs 25 lakh from Tarachand Mulchand Varma of Omkar Realtors and Developers, under the pretext of managing a dispute with his business partner, Satish Radhakrishan Dhanuka.

The case was registered with Bandra police station. The ED claimed as per the probe conducted by Mumbra police, Bhagat bought 4kg gold bars worth Rs 2.6 crore from the funds received. The ED also claimed that Bhagat allegedly extorted Rs 10 crore from Ajit Baburao Kerkar, claiming to secure the release of his son Peter Kerkar, arrested in connection with a Cox and Kings money laundering case and also to get their assets released from the agency.

The ED further alleged that Bhagat used threats, “even displaying a firearm, to coerce the complainants into making large ransoms in cash”. Ajit had subsequently lodged the complaint against Bhagat with Bandra police station. During the probe, the ED had questioned Bhagat about huge cash and valuables recovered from his bodyguard as well as from his personal locker.

