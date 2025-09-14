Mumbai Auto Driver Dies After Fake Doctor’s Injection, Case Registered | Representational Image

Mumbai: What began as a simple toothache turned into a tragedy for 40-year-old Nantun Jha, an auto driver from Shivkrupa Chawl. In December last year, Nantun had visited the Lions Club Charitable Trust clinic for treatment, where a damaged tooth was removed. The following day, when his gums swelled up, he went in search of further treatment.

With the Lions Club clinic shut, Nantun visited Om Clinic. There, a man named Vishwakarma gave him a painkiller injection and prescribed antibiotics. However, soon after returning home, Nantun began struggling to breathe. Alarmed, his family rushed him back to Vishwakarma, who casually told them to take him to a bigger hospital. Nantun was shifted to Sion Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Family Uncovers Shocking Truth

Shattered by the sudden loss, Nantun’s family confronted Vishwakarma, only to receive vague and unconvincing answers. Suspecting foul play, they approached the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). To their horror, records revealed that Vishwakarma was not registered as a doctor. Officials from the M West ward office in Chembur confirmed that he had no legal licence to practice medicine.

Police Case Registered

After an enquiry, Chunabhatti police booked Vishwakarma under sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing death by negligence and cheating, as well as sections of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, which prohibits unregistered individuals from practising medicine.

No Arrests Yet

While the case has been registered, no arrests have been made so far. The incident has once again highlighted the dangers posed by bogus doctors operating freely in the city, often preying on unsuspecting patients who walk in seeking affordable care. For Nantun’s family, a routine toothache ended in an irreparable loss, raising urgent questions about public health and regulation.

