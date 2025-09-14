 Mumbai Auto Driver Dies After Fake Doctor’s Injection, Case Registered
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Auto Driver Dies After Fake Doctor’s Injection, Case Registered

Mumbai Auto Driver Dies After Fake Doctor’s Injection, Case Registered

With the Lions Club clinic shut, Nantun visited Om Clinic. There, a man named Vishwakarma gave him a painkiller injection and prescribed antibiotics.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 10:46 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Auto Driver Dies After Fake Doctor’s Injection, Case Registered | Representational Image

Mumbai: What began as a simple toothache turned into a tragedy for 40-year-old Nantun Jha, an auto driver from Shivkrupa Chawl. In December last year, Nantun had visited the Lions Club Charitable Trust clinic for treatment, where a damaged tooth was removed. The following day, when his gums swelled up, he went in search of further treatment.

With the Lions Club clinic shut, Nantun visited Om Clinic. There, a man named Vishwakarma gave him a painkiller injection and prescribed antibiotics. However, soon after returning home, Nantun began struggling to breathe. Alarmed, his family rushed him back to Vishwakarma, who casually told them to take him to a bigger hospital. Nantun was shifted to Sion Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Fake Job Racket; Mastermind Arrested, Public Urged To Come Forward
article-image

Family Uncovers Shocking Truth

Shattered by the sudden loss, Nantun’s family confronted Vishwakarma, only to receive vague and unconvincing answers. Suspecting foul play, they approached the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). To their horror, records revealed that Vishwakarma was not registered as a doctor. Officials from the M West ward office in Chembur confirmed that he had no legal licence to practice medicine.

FPJ Shorts
Walmart-Owned Flipkart Posts ₹5,189 Crore Loss In FY25 Even As Revenues Rise 17.3 Per Cent
Walmart-Owned Flipkart Posts ₹5,189 Crore Loss In FY25 Even As Revenues Rise 17.3 Per Cent
PM Modi Extends Greetings On Hindi Diwas, Calls Global Respect For Hindi A 'Matter Of Pride'
PM Modi Extends Greetings On Hindi Diwas, Calls Global Respect For Hindi A 'Matter Of Pride'
Reduced To Rubble During Operation Sindoor, Pakistan Now Funding Lashkar-e-Taiba's HQ Reconstruction; Video
Reduced To Rubble During Operation Sindoor, Pakistan Now Funding Lashkar-e-Taiba's HQ Reconstruction; Video
Asia Cup Fact Check: Did Pakistan Boycott Any Match Against India In The Past?
Asia Cup Fact Check: Did Pakistan Boycott Any Match Against India In The Past?

Police Case Registered

After an enquiry, Chunabhatti police booked Vishwakarma under sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing death by negligence and cheating, as well as sections of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, which prohibits unregistered individuals from practising medicine.

No Arrests Yet

While the case has been registered, no arrests have been made so far. The incident has once again highlighted the dangers posed by bogus doctors operating freely in the city, often preying on unsuspecting patients who walk in seeking affordable care. For Nantun’s family, a routine toothache ended in an irreparable loss, raising urgent questions about public health and regulation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Governor Acharya Devvrat To Assume Maharashtra Charge After Radhakrishnan Becomes Vice President

Governor Acharya Devvrat To Assume Maharashtra Charge After Radhakrishnan Becomes Vice President

Mumbai: Powai Police Book Two For Operating Drone Illegally Over Marol Police Training Centre

Mumbai: Powai Police Book Two For Operating Drone Illegally Over Marol Police Training Centre

Mumbai Redevelopment Crisis: Delays And Unkept Promises Leave Homeowners Struggling In 'City Of...

Mumbai Redevelopment Crisis: Delays And Unkept Promises Leave Homeowners Struggling In 'City Of...

ED Files Prosecution Complaint Against Liaison Agent In Cox & Kings-Linked Money Laundering Case

ED Files Prosecution Complaint Against Liaison Agent In Cox & Kings-Linked Money Laundering Case

Mumbai Auto Driver Dies After Fake Doctor’s Injection, Case Registered

Mumbai Auto Driver Dies After Fake Doctor’s Injection, Case Registered