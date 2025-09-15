Maharashtra Doctors’ Strike: 1.8 Lakh Allopathic Practitioners To Shut OPDs And Clinics On Sept 18 Over Govt Nod To Homoeopaths

1.8 lakh doctors in Maharashtra to strike against govt nod for homoeopaths to practise allopathy. | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government’s decision to permit homoeopathic doctors to practise allopathy after completing a one-year pharmacology course has drawn sharp opposition from the state’s allopathic medical fraternity. Around 1.8 lakh allopathic doctors will observe a one-day statewide strike on September 18.

Registration for Homoeopaths

From September 17, the government will start separate registration of homoeopaths with the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC), allowing those who have completed the CCMP course to practise modern (allopathic) medicine within a restricted scope.

Statewide Doctors’ Strike on September 18

In protest, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for a one-day strike on September 18, with about 1.8 lakh allopathic doctors pledging support. All private hospitals and nursing homes will close their out-patient departments (OPDs) for new patients from 8 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday, and private clinics will also remain shut. In-patient services and surgeries are expected to be affected.

IMA Warns of Risk to Patients

Dr Santosh Kadam, president of IMA Maharashtra, said allowing homoeopathic doctors to practise allopathy after a short certification course “is playing with patients’ health.” Wrong medicines or misdiagnosis in emergencies could endanger lives, he warned. The resident doctors’ organisations of government and BMC medical colleges — Central MARD and BMC MARD — have also opposed the move.

Nationwide Agitation Threatened

The Federation of All India Medical Associations president Dr Akshay Dongardive warned that if the government does not roll back its decision, doctors will launch a nationwide agitation, even taking to the streets to alert the public about the risks.

Also Watch:

Medical Bodies Join Protest

The strike has also gained support from the Bombay Nursing Home Association, Maharashtra Senior Resident Doctors’ Association (MSRDA), the organisation of Medical Officers in Government Hospitals, Maharashtra Ophthalmological Society, and the Maharashtra unit of the Indian Academy of Paediatrics, among several other medical bodies.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/