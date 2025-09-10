Nashik: IMA Slams State's Certificate Course Allowing Homoeopaths To Prescribe Allopathic Medicines | Justdial

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has opposed the state government's 'Modern Pharmacology Certificate Course' (CCMP) for homoeopathic doctors. In this regard, the IMA has also accused the government of ignoring the High Court's directions.

The IMA has said that allowing non-allopathic doctors to prescribe medicines through short-term courses is like playing with the lives of patients.

Admission and further proceedings under CCMP are subject to the final order of the court. Therefore, neither the candidate nor the government can claim 'vested rights'.

The court had also asked to appoint an inquiry committee in this matter, but the government is ignoring that too, the ‘IMA’ has said.

In this regard, IMA President Dr. Santosh Kadam and Secretary Dr. Anil Awhad clarified that this decision of the government, while the matter is sub judice, is a violation of the sanctity of modern medicine. Also, it is a contempt of court.

‘IMA’, Maharashtra State Vice President Dr. Mangesh Thete said, “Since this matter is sub judice, it would be appropriate for the government to wait for the decision of the court or the decision of the committee appointed under it. However, taking a conscious decision without doing so and starting implementation is a contempt of court.”