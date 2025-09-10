 PM Modi’s 75th Birthday To Be Marked With Grand Celebrations In Pune: Murlidhar Mohol
When The Free Press Journal contacted local BJP leaders, they said they were unaware of the exact nature of the event

FPJ Web Desk September 10, 2025
PM Modi | File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will turn 75 on September 17. A day ahead of the milestone, a grand event is planned at SP College Ground in Pune.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol, who is also the Member of Parliament from Pune, announced the celebration on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, writing, “Let’s celebrate an unforgettable moment.” However, he shared no further details.

What will PM Modi do on his birthday?

Meanwhile, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the country's first textile park being developed under the PM MITRA scheme in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on his birthday.

During the day-long visit, the PM will also launch a special nationwide campaign that aims to strengthen healthcare services for women and children, and a fortnight-long service initiative, 'Seva Pakhwada'.

What PM Modi did on his previous birthdays?

Last year on his birthday, the PM visited Odisha's Bhubaneswar and launched a women-centric scheme and met the beneficiaries of the PM Awas Yojana.

In 2023, he launched the PM Vishwakarma Yojana to empower artisans and craftsmen through skill development. He also inaugurated the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) and extended the Delhi Airport Express line.

In 2022, he released cheetahs from Namibia into Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh as part of the Cheetah Reintroduction Project, the world's first intercontinental large carnivore translocation.

