Pune: Disabled Person Demands Justice, Accuses PMPML Of Negligence As Bus Drivers Skip Pimpri-Chinchwad's Moshi Jakat Naka Stop; Complaint Filed (VIDEO) | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A disabled person named Santosh Raut has alleged Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) administration of injustice against him and other disabled persons. He has alleged that the PMPML drivers don’t follow routes and skip the bus stops, making life for people like him really difficult. He has filed a complaint with the PMPML administration demanding justice and action against the unruly drivers.

Raut has particularly said that Antony Asia-run vehicles within the PMPML fleet do this injustice. Antony Vehicles operates a substantial part of the PMPML bus fleet in Pune, holding contracts for supply, operation, and maintenance under the GCC model. Over 200 buses of Antony Asia are part of the PMPML bus fleet and are a major part of the city’s transport. Their drivers have been previously reported by citizens for a number of reasons, including service lapses, route coverage, and operational issues.

Santosh Raut visited the PMPML's Bhosari Depot on Tuesday morning. He also serves as secretary of Drushtihin Kalyan Sangh, a registered charitable organisation founded in 2021. Despite filing complaints and getting assurances, Santosh Raut has alleged many things.

“How should we live?”

Speaking to the media on the issue, Santosh Raut said, "The drivers of Antony buses of PMPML are not following rules but behaving arbitrarily. I’m a disabled person and planned to catch a bus of the PMPML in Moshi Market a few days ago. The PMPML bus driver, however, skipped the bus stop. Incidents like these happen again and again. We had told the PMPML administration before too that drivers of PMPML do not follow rules."

Raut continued, stating, "This is a necessary service. Some days ago, an incident happened where a woman was getting unconscious due to dizziness. Bus passengers were telling them to stop the vehicle. They requested the conductor and driver. The driver said that we have to cover the timing, no matter what happens, even if anybody collapses. I visited the Bhosari depot, but they just made fake promises. I’m blind; I don’t know the bus number, so I cannot even confirm if the action is being taken against the same unruly driver or not. If PMPML is acting like this, how should disabled people like me survive?"

Action will be taken: PMPML

PMPML Bhosari Depot's Deputy Chief Manager Santosh Kirve said, "We received a complaint from Santosh Raut on 9th September about a PMPML bus-bound driver not stopping at the Moshi Jakat Naka Stand in the morning time. According to it, action will be taken against the driver according to the PMPML circular issued on 21 August 2024. A report will be given to Santosh Raut."