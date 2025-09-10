 Pune: Disabled Person Demands Justice, Accuses PMPML Of Negligence As Bus Drivers Skip Pimpri-Chinchwad's Moshi Jakat Naka Stop; Complaint Filed (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Disabled Person Demands Justice, Accuses PMPML Of Negligence As Bus Drivers Skip Pimpri-Chinchwad's Moshi Jakat Naka Stop; Complaint Filed (VIDEO)

Pune: Disabled Person Demands Justice, Accuses PMPML Of Negligence As Bus Drivers Skip Pimpri-Chinchwad's Moshi Jakat Naka Stop; Complaint Filed (VIDEO)

Santosh Raut visited the PMPML's Bhosari Depot on Tuesday morning. He also serves as secretary of Drushtihin Kalyan Sangh, a registered charitable organisation founded in 2021. Despite filing complaints and getting assurances, Santosh Raut has alleged many things

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 01:21 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Disabled Person Demands Justice, Accuses PMPML Of Negligence As Bus Drivers Skip Pimpri-Chinchwad's Moshi Jakat Naka Stop; Complaint Filed (VIDEO) | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A disabled person named Santosh Raut has alleged Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) administration of injustice against him and other disabled persons. He has alleged that the PMPML drivers don’t follow routes and skip the bus stops, making life for people like him really difficult. He has filed a complaint with the PMPML administration demanding justice and action against the unruly drivers.

Watch Videos:

Raut has particularly said that Antony Asia-run vehicles within the PMPML fleet do this injustice. Antony Vehicles operates a substantial part of the PMPML bus fleet in Pune, holding contracts for supply, operation, and maintenance under the GCC model. Over 200 buses of Antony Asia are part of the PMPML bus fleet and are a major part of the city’s transport. Their drivers have been previously reported by citizens for a number of reasons, including service lapses, route coverage, and operational issues.

Santosh Raut visited the PMPML's Bhosari Depot on Tuesday morning. He also serves as secretary of Drushtihin Kalyan Sangh, a registered charitable organisation founded in 2021. Despite filing complaints and getting assurances, Santosh Raut has alleged many things.

FPJ Shorts
'Congratulations Sir, Aapko License Mil Gaya': Jemimah Rodrigues Reveals Her Witty Interaction With SRK Amid Ad Shoot; Video
'Congratulations Sir, Aapko License Mil Gaya': Jemimah Rodrigues Reveals Her Witty Interaction With SRK Amid Ad Shoot; Video
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Urges Centre To Exempt Spending On Young India School Construction From FRBM Limit
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Urges Centre To Exempt Spending On Young India School Construction From FRBM Limit
UP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Registration Begins Today; Check Schedule And Fees
UP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Registration Begins Today; Check Schedule And Fees
'Murder By State': Lady Riding On Scooter Loses Balance Due To Pothole On Mangalore Highway, Gets Crushed To Death By Passing Truck; Video
'Murder By State': Lady Riding On Scooter Loses Balance Due To Pothole On Mangalore Highway, Gets Crushed To Death By Passing Truck; Video
Read Also
Pune VIDEOS: NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule Says Maharashtra Government Failed To Keep Its Word On...
article-image

“How should we live?”

Speaking to the media on the issue, Santosh Raut said, "The drivers of Antony buses of PMPML are not following rules but behaving arbitrarily. I’m a disabled person and planned to catch a bus of the PMPML in Moshi Market a few days ago. The PMPML bus driver, however, skipped the bus stop. Incidents like these happen again and again. We had told the PMPML administration before too that drivers of PMPML do not follow rules."

Raut continued, stating, "This is a necessary service. Some days ago, an incident happened where a woman was getting unconscious due to dizziness. Bus passengers were telling them to stop the vehicle. They requested the conductor and driver. The driver said that we have to cover the timing, no matter what happens, even if anybody collapses. I visited the Bhosari depot, but they just made fake promises. I’m blind; I don’t know the bus number, so I cannot even confirm if the action is being taken against the same unruly driver or not. If PMPML is acting like this, how should disabled people like me survive?"

Read Also
40 Mandals Booked For Laser Beam Use During Ganeshotsav 2025 In Pimpri Chinchwad: People Complain Of...
article-image

Action will be taken: PMPML

PMPML Bhosari Depot's Deputy Chief Manager Santosh Kirve said, "We received a complaint from Santosh Raut on 9th September about a PMPML bus-bound driver not stopping at the Moshi Jakat Naka Stand in the morning time. According to it, action will be taken against the driver according to the PMPML circular issued on 21 August 2024. A report will be given to Santosh Raut."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

₹450 Crore Pending Traffic Fines In Pune: Mega Lok Adalat From Sept 10–13 With 50% Discount

₹450 Crore Pending Traffic Fines In Pune: Mega Lok Adalat From Sept 10–13 With 50% Discount

Pune: Disabled Person Demands Justice, Accuses PMPML Of Negligence As Bus Drivers Skip...

Pune: Disabled Person Demands Justice, Accuses PMPML Of Negligence As Bus Drivers Skip...

Pune VIDEOS: NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule Says Maharashtra Government Failed To Keep Its Word On...

Pune VIDEOS: NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule Says Maharashtra Government Failed To Keep Its Word On...

Techie Attacked Inside Cinema After Asking Man To Stop Narrating ‘The Conjuring’ To His Wife

Techie Attacked Inside Cinema After Asking Man To Stop Narrating ‘The Conjuring’ To His Wife

Shocking! Metal Pieces Found In Coke Served On Goa-Pune SpiceJet Flight; Passenger Rushed To...

Shocking! Metal Pieces Found In Coke Served On Goa-Pune SpiceJet Flight; Passenger Rushed To...