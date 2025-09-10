Pune VIDEOS: NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule Says Maharashtra Government Failed To Keep Its Word On Hinjawadi; Threatens Protest In A Fortnight | X/@supriya_sule

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) leader and MP from Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency Supriya Sule was in Pune on Wednesday for a protest. She spoke to the media on various issues, including the ones in Hinjawadi, which falls under her Lok Sabha Constituency. Sule has blamed the Maharashtra Government for not keeping its word and says if this continues, a protest will take place under her leadership within the next 10–15 days.

Watch Videos:

Supriya Sule took to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday and spoke about various road accidents that have taken place in Hinjawadi in recent days.

She had said, "The roads in the Hinjawadi Phase 3 are in a very bad state due to mud. Because of the road conditions, many small and large accidents have occurred here throughout the day and in the past. The residents here have been consistently following up with authorities like PMRDA and MIDC regarding this issue. However, the road has still not been repaired. Travelling on these roads has become very difficult. Considering the problems faced by the citizens, my request to the government is to please take immediate action to repair the said road."

On Wednesday morning, Sule and other NCP-SP members protested in front of the Pune District Collector’s Office, accusing the central government of dictatorship and suppressing people’s voices.

Speaking to reporters on the issue, when asked about the Hinjawadi-related tweet, MP Supriya Sule said, "I take reviews of Hinjawadi twice a week. The Maharashtra Government had promised us that they will intervene in Hinjawadi about its issues. But we cannot witness it happening. Accidents are happening now too. The speed which was needed in road development works in Hinjawadi is not happening. If works don’t happen in the next 10–15 days, we have to protest."