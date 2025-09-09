40 Mandals Booked For Laser Beam Use During Ganeshotsav 2025 In Pimpri Chinchwad: People Complain Of Much Worse Situation; Say The Tradition Of The Festival Is Gone! | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey had instructed all the Public Ganesh Mandals not to use DJs and laser beams during Ganeshotsav 2025. However, the instructions given by the police chief were openly ignored by some Mandals, as many people directly opposed the police directives and continued to violate rules.

Too Loud to Handle: DJ Decibels Push the Heart Rate Up!

This year's Ganeshotsav had no limit to the use of loud sound systems and DJs, as many areas reported noise pollution during the festival. DJs were used extensively in some areas within the commissionerate, including Wakad, Sangvi, Talegaon Dabhade, Pimpri, Chinchwad, and others, to the extent that residents felt vibrations. Heart patients had problems coping. Not only the electronic sound systems but also the Dhol Tasha troupes, from practice to the conclusion of the festival, contributed significantly to the noise chaos.

On the day of the Ganesh idol immersion, the highest noise levels were recorded at Chapekar Chowk in Chinchwad, Shantinagar in Pimpri, and Bhosari Gavthan. These are all residential areas where the nighttime noise limit is 45 decibels. However, sound levels of 95.8 decibels were recorded at Chapekar Chowk, 108.9 decibels at Shantinagar, and 86.2 decibels in Bhosari. Other areas like Thergaon, Wakad, Ravet, Kokane Chowk, and Bopodi also recorded noise levels exceeding 75 decibels.

Politician’s Support Tests Police Patience

Reports say that many local politicians and aspiring candidates for the upcoming local body elections used their influence to win people's votes. In many areas, they allowed the use of DJs and other things to enhance celebrations, though it meant deteriorating the environment and harming people's health. Use of DJs and laser beams was encouraged in public mandals, with the politicians saying, "We will handle the police." When asked about this, a senior police official said, "We have visited many places and asked them to cooperate. We didn’t let anything slide and conducted the appropriate action on our part."

"We Faced Problems, Reported Them, Yet They Remain Unsolved"

A 38-year-old resident of Pimpri Camp, requesting anonymity, said, "Many mandals used DJs and laser beams in our area during Ganeshotsav. We had read news reports about police not allowing them. However, when we reported the matter to police, many times they ignored us. Sometimes, the police did come and asked the mandals to stop their celebrations from harming the residents. The mandals stopped temporarily and continued their celebrations in full swing. This is not the public Ganeshotsav which was started by the late freedom fighter Lokmanya Tilak. It had purpose and tradition. Now this is just showing off and hooliganism."

A senior citizen, a resident of Thergaon, said, "The sound systems these days make my heart pound. I am fit for my age; I take care of my body, but still, the noise is overwhelming. I don’t know how others cope. These sound systems used in festivals are even a problem for young people, let alone seniors like me."

Social activist Anna Jogdand said, "There was excessive use of DJs in Sangvi. With political backing, many committees were emboldened to use them. Strict action should be taken against such committees."

Tragedies & Mishaps During Ganeshotsav

- Four people drowned and died near Chakan during Ganesh Visarjan on Anant Chaturdashi. Three of them died by drowning in the Indrayani River, while one drowned in a well. After extensive search operations, two bodies were recovered, one from the river and one from the well, but the other two are still missing.

- In Pimpri, two men named Pravin Rajendra Kute (age 21, resident of Datta Nagar) and Amol Sadashiv Kute (age 39, resident of Akurdi) were admitted to hospital after getting electrocuted. In the immersion procession, their DJ system collided with an electric pole, and a wire broke and fell on these two. They are still recovering but stable, according to police.

- Many people reported increased heart rates, anxiety, problems with eyes, chest pain, migraines, and headaches due to the constant use of sound systems, the sound of Dhol Tashas, and the use of laser beams. The full number is not known yet, but medical professionals reported many visits to hospitals.

Laser Beam Users Identified

After the conclusion of Ganeshotsav, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police managed to identify 40 public Ganesh Mandals and book them for laser beam usage. According to information given by the police administration, all the mandals were booked under BNS section 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) and relevant sections of the acts meant for environmental protection. Most of the public Ganesh mandals belonged to the Wakad area.

Action against Public Mandals for Laser Use

- Wakad Police Station - 17 Cases

- Pimpri Police Station - 8 Cases

- Nigdi Police Station - 5 Cases

- Dapodi Police Station - 3 Cases

- Talegaon Dabhade Police Station - 2 Cases

- Other Police Stations - 5 (1 each)

Total - 40 Cases

Action in Progress Against DJ Use

Most reports regarding noise pollution were made from the Talegaon Dabhade area within the commissionerate. Sangvi, Pimpri, Bhosari, Chinchwad, Wakad, and Kalewadi followed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Vishal Gaikwad said, "We have received complaints of severe noise pollution in Talegaon Dabhade. It is clear that the rules were violated. Noise intensity was checked in many places, and two complaints related to lasers were received, for which cases have been registered. The nature of the action will become clear soon."

Senior Police Inspector Nitin Gite said, "All the police stations are currently identifying, investigating, and verifying the complaints received regarding sound pollution. It will take some time, but strict action will definitely be taken against everyone guilty."