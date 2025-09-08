 Pune VIDEO: Drunk Youth Attacks Bouncer Outside Elephant & Co Bar In Kalyani Nagar After Being Denied Entry
Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 07:57 PM IST
article-image
Pune VIDEO: Drunk Youth Attacks Bouncer Outside Elephant & Co Bar In Kalyani Nagar After Being Denied Entry | Video Screengrab

Pune: A shocking incident has come forward in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area, where a youth directly attacked a bouncer outside a restaurant after being denied entry. This incident happened outside Elephant & Co. Restaurant and Bar on Sunday night at around 9:30 PM. A case has been registered against a man and a woman in this regard at the Yerawada Police Station, under the Pune City Police Commissionerate.

Watch Video:

Bouncer Mayur Madhukar Phadtare (age 27, resident of Pune) has complained to the Yerawada Police Station. A case has been registered against Akhil Ashok Kumar (age 27, resident of Vadgaonsheri) and his friend Kyle Edward Cummins (age 24, resident of Pirangut, Mulshi Taluka). Charges include BNS Sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

According to sources, accused Kumar and his friend were trying to go inside the famous Elephant & Co. Restaurant and Bar in Pune's Kalyani Nagar. The restaurant had too much rush and a waiting list. Reports say that the accused, Kumar, who was reportedly drunk, tried to force his entry. When he was denied by bouncer Phadtare, the accused, in his drunk state, attacked him. As both of them traded punches, restaurant management and others intervened and stopped the matter before it went out of control.

article-image

A police official told The Free Press Journal, "The incident happened because the man was suspected to be drunk by the bouncers. As he is 25, he wasn’t allowed entry inside the bar, as it’s underage for drinking in Maharashtra. The man has previous similar offences registered against him, as he has also made public disturbances previously by getting drunk."

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Somay Munde told The Free Press Journal, "A non-cognisable offence is registered at the Yerawada Police Station. Yerawada Police will take appropriate action."

