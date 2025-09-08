'The Conjuring: Last Rites' Screening In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Elpro Mall Turns Horrific; Man Assaulted In Theatre After Spoiler Dispute | Book My Show

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The first day of 'The Conjuring: Last Rites' was not just horrifying on screen in Pimpri-Chinchwad but also in real life, as a physical altercation took place between two men. The incident happened in the INOX Theatre in Chinchwad's famous Elpro Mall on Friday. Counter cases have been registered from both sides in this regard.

Abhishek Prafulla Deshpande (age 29, resident of Bijli Nagar) has complained to the Chinchwad Police Station. Chinchwad Police have registered an offence against Aaquib Javed Nisar Patel and his wife, both residents of Vallabh Nagar, Pimpri. They have been booked under the BNS Sections 117 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Aaquib Javed Nisar Patel has also filed a counter-complaint against Abhishek Deshpande, but it has resulted in only a Non-Cognisable (NC) offence being registered.

According to police reports, complainant Deshpande, along with his wife and sister, had gone to watch the screening of 'The Conjuring: Last Rites' in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Elpro Mall. Accused Patel, his wife, and their one-year-old child were seated in the row behind. While the movie was ongoing, accused Patel was allegedly speaking to his wife when an irritated Deshpande stood up and said, "Don’t give spoilers to me; please be quiet."

The accused, Patel, said to his wife, "Why does this bother him?" and they both had a scuffle. A police official said, "The complainant's collar was grabbed, and he was kicked, punched, and lost balance, resulting in his hand getting fractured. The accused was also beaten in the scuffle."

Senior Police Inspector Ankush Bangar, in charge of the Chinchwad Police Station, said, "The fight happened when the duo was watching the movie in Elpro Mall. The complainant, Deshpande, was injured in this. Counter cases have been filed, but as the person named Deshpande was seriously injured, we filed a criminal case against Patel, while Deshpande was booked under the NC offence. Police Sub-Inspector Mohite is investigating the matter further."