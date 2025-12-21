PMC Elections 2026: First-Time Voters From Merged Villages Question Years Of Neglect | File Photo

As Pune prepares for its long-awaited municipal elections, first-time voters from villages merged into the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits claim that despite being part of India’s eighth-largest city, they continue to live without even basic civic amenities.

Over the past decade, PMC has expanded rapidly with the merger of 34 fringe villages — 11 in 2017 and 23 in 2021 — making it the largest civic body in Maharashtra.

As per the PMC official website, the civic body spreads over nearly 520 square kilometres, making PMC larger than even the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which covers about 440 square kilometres. However, for lakhs of residents in the merged villages, this expansion has not brought any development.

Many voters, who will be voting for the first time in PMC elections, say they feel “included on paper but excluded in reality”. Localities such as Undri, Fursungi, Wadachiwadi, Holkarwadi, Mangdewadi, Bhilarewadi, Jambhulwadi, Kolewadi, Sus, Bavdhan Budruk and several others complain of poor infrastructure and lack of essential services.

“Our areas were merged into PMC in 2017, but PMC never really reached us. Keshavnagar is under develop area; we are paying heavy property tax, but there are no basic facilities, like no proper road, sewage, worst traffic, and water ( even though there is no water pipeline in 60% societies),” said Sudhir Shrivastava, Director of Keshavnagar Welfare Association.

We want to ask authorities why PMC is permitting builders for new construction when they can't even provide basic facilities to residents of Keshavnagar," added Shrivastava.

Chaitanya Sharma, a resident of Mundhwa, said, "Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s recent visit has exposed the urgent civic neglect in Keshav Nagar while nearby Kharadi and Amanora are already flourished. The Keshav nagar Kharadi bridge is work in progress from past 10 years and fully constructed Keshav nagar Amanora railway underpass has no roads on both sides. Permanent encroachments block road widening.”

“Every single day, Keshav Nagar–Mundhwa traffic is among the worst in Pune, yet authorities continue granting permissions for new buildings without providing basic infrastructure. Families are forced to depend on tanker water, paying extra despite rising costs. Roads, drainage, traffic lights and basic civic amenities are missing, leaving residents trapped in jams and burdened financially. Elections are near, and the expectation is clear: remove encroachments, complete pending projects, and ensure infrastructure to the current residents before expansion. Keshav Nagar cannot be allowed to grow only on paper while citizens suffer on the ground," added Sharma.

Ahead of the PMC Elections 2026, residents of Ward 41—Mohammadwadi, Undri, Pisoli and NIBM Annex—are united in placing citizen priorities at the centre of the electoral agenda.

"This is the first full civic election since our areas were merged into PMC, yet basic issues like water supply, roads, sewage, safety, encroachments and environmental pollution remain unresolved. Through a Citizens’ Charter Manifesto, we are calling on all aspirant leaders to make clear, time-bound and accountable commitments. Before seeking votes, candidates must listen to residents and commit to delivering real, measurable improvements in quality of life," said Mohhamwadi-Undri residents welfare development foundation.

“East Pune contributes heavily to Pune’s growth and revenue, yet residents of Wagholi, Kharadi, Chandan Nagar, Viman Nagar and Lohegaon continue to struggle with broken roads, poor drainage, waterlogging and tanker dependency despite paying high taxes,” said Sushil Deo Pandey, a citizen of Wagholi.

These are solvable problems, but corruption and short-term politics have held the city back. Pune now needs educated, clean and capable leadership that understands urban planning, water management and fair taxation. This election should be about development, not excuses, and about choosing integrity and competence over party symbols and connections,” added Pandey.

Arvind Bhosale, a resident of Ambegon said, "For the past six years, Ambegon Budruk Survey No. 15 has functioned without a corporator, and during this period basic civic issues weren't there. There is no regular water supply from PMC, which force us to depend entirely on tankers, while the existing drainage system is poorly maintained, leading to frequent blockages and unhygienic conditions. Traffic congestion has become a daily struggle due to narrow internal roads, illegal parking and missing internal road links, making movement difficult even for emergency vehicles.”

“We feel that these long-pending issues must be resolved on priority. If a dedicated and committed representative is now coming forward, they should mark a clear departure from the old system. The development work earlier carried out during the gram panchayat era should be strengthened and integrated into PMC planning, not ignored, so that the area finally receives the basic infrastructure it deserves,” added Bhosale.