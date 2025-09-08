Ganeshotsav 2025: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Book People For Unauthorised Late-Night Visarjan In Pimple Saudagar, Triggering Traffic Chaos & Noise (VIDEOS) | FPJ Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: On Sunday, a group in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Pimple Saudagar area took out a late and grand Ganesh Visarjan procession, which caused huge traffic congestion and noise problems for the residents. A convoy of premium vehicles was used with loud sound systems, all triggering chaotic congestion in the upscale area.

Police have booked people for this, as the visarjan procession was taken out after permitted times by Pimpri-Chinchwad Police. Police Constable Tushar Salunkhe reported the incident to Sangvi Police Station. Sangvi Police have booked Bipin Jayprakash Upadhyaya (age 37, resident of Pimple Saudagar) and others under BNS Section 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act of 1951.

According to residents of Pimple Saudagar, around 9 PM on Sunday, a day after the traditional Anant Chaturdashi, on which Ganesh visarjan is supposed to be done and which marks the official end of Ganeshotsav, some people took out a procession without any permission. The procession started from Kunal Icon Road and went through Shivar Chowk and Jagtap Dairy Chowk using the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) route.

More than 10 vehicles were in the convoy, with a loud DJ system, and from time to time the procession was stopping so people in it could dance. This resulted in a bad atmosphere and huge traffic congestion, which took hours to resolve. Traffic police were not available at Shivar Chowk, and vehicles were coming from all directions, making the situation completely chaotic.

When Sangvi Police were informed about this, action was taken under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner of Police (Pimpri Division) Sachin Hire and Senior Police Inspector Jitendra Koli, in charge of Sangvi Police Station.

ACP Sachin Hire said, "On Sunday, Constable Salunkhe filed a complaint on behalf of the government. A person named Bipin Upadhyay took out a Ganesh Visarjan procession on the public road without prior permission and by playing loudspeakers and DJ music at an extremely loud volume, thereby violating orders issued from time to time. Therefore, a case has been registered against this person under BNS Section 223 and Maharashtra Police Act Section 136."