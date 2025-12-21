Nashik: Doctor Among Six Held For Using Counterfeit ₹500 Notes |

Nashik: A gang using counterfeit ₹500 notes has been nabbed by the Satana police, creating a major stir. Acting on confidential information, the police carried out a swift operation and seized counterfeit ₹500 notes worth ₹15,000 from a car. As part of the action, six youths—including a highly educated doctor—have been detained. The court has remanded all the accused to police custody until December 24.



According to the police, informers tipped them off that counterfeit notes were being brought into the city in a Renault Duster four-wheeler. Police personnel deployed for bandobast at the pilgrimage site immediately swung into action.

As per the plan, the gang stopped to refuel at a petrol pump on the Satana–Taharabad road. The police caught them red-handed while they were tendering fake notes for payment. The incident has caused a sensation, especially as it came to light while the pilgrimage of Devmamledar Yashwant Maharaj was underway in the city.