 Nashik: Doctor Among Six Held For Using Counterfeit ₹500 Notes
A gang using counterfeit ₹500 notes has been nabbed by the Satana police, creating a major stir. Acting on confidential information, the police carried out a swift operation and seized counterfeit ₹500 notes worth ₹15,000 from a car. As part of the action, six youths—including a highly educated doctor—have been detained. The court has remanded all the accused to police custody until December 24.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 02:04 PM IST
article-image
article-image


According to the police, informers tipped them off that counterfeit notes were being brought into the city in a Renault Duster four-wheeler. Police personnel deployed for bandobast at the pilgrimage site immediately swung into action.

As per the plan, the gang stopped to refuel at a petrol pump on the Satana–Taharabad road. The police caught them red-handed while they were tendering fake notes for payment. The incident has caused a sensation, especially as it came to light while the pilgrimage of Devmamledar Yashwant Maharaj was underway in the city.

