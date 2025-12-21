 Nashik: 27 Sewing Machines Distributed To Tribal Women Under UMED Scheme
Balasaheb Kshirsagar, Chairman of Jan Shikshan Sansthan, stated that the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has approved a separate Tribal Skilling Centre for the all-round development of tribal women to Jan Shikshan Sansthan, and under this, the Jan Shikshan Sansthan will strive to help women set up projects.

Sunday, December 21, 2025
Nashik: Balasaheb Kshirsagar, Chairman of Jan Shikshan Sansthan, stated that the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has approved a separate Tribal Skilling Centre for the all-round development of tribal women to Jan Shikshan Sansthan, and under this, the Jan Shikshan Sansthan will strive to help women set up projects. He was speaking from the chair at the certificate distribution ceremony for trainees of the sewing course in Dalpattapur, Harsul.

On this occasion, Sonal Raje Pawar, a member of the Jan Shikshan Sansthan's Board of Management, said that she is working towards the empowerment of women in Surgana and tribal areas, and assured that she will take the initiative to make the Jan Shikshan Sansthan's courses accessible to women at the grassroots level and help them establish businesses.

Ravikant Sanap, the Block Development Officer of Trimbakeshwar Panchayat Samiti, appealed to the tribal women to manufacture eco-friendly products such as cloth bags and quilts, and also provided information about various government schemes.

Institute Director Rahul Thackeray assured the tribal women trainees from the Dalpatpur area that he would arrange a visit to the CIDCO center and help them with the availability of fabric for production.

Speaking on behalf of the Gram Panchayat, Yogesh Aher thanked the departmental officer Pratibha Sangamneere and the Government of Maharashtra for sanctioning Rs. 5 lakhs under the UMED project and providing sewing machines. 

27 Sewing Machines Distributed

Due to the tailoring training provided to women in the tribal areas through the organisation, 27 sewing machines were received under the Maharashtra government's 'UMED' scheme. A grant of five lakh rupees was received for this purpose through this department.

The courses offered by Jan Shikshan Sansthan, such as beauty parlour, food processing, mehndi, and plumbing, will help in providing employment. He also emphasised that the course training should reach the grassroots level of youth in the tribal areas, as it is the need of the hour.

