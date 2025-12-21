Nashik: 'Railway-Admin Coordination Key For Smooth Kumbh Mela', Says Commissioner Shekhar Singh |

Nashik: In view of the upcoming Kumbh Mela, a review meeting was held on Saturday at the District Collector’s Office under the chairmanship of Kumbh Mela Commissioner Shekhar Singh to assess the planning being implemented by the Railway Department to ensure the safe, smooth, and convenient travel of devotees.



During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on railway traffic management during the Kumbh Mela, planning of additional trains, facilities at railway stations, crowd control of devotees, security measures, and coordination among various departments. As lakhs of devotees are expected to arrive in Nashik during the Kumbh Mela, the need for meticulous railway planning was emphasised.



Kumbh Mela Commissioner Shekhar Singh, Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, and District Collector Ayush Prasad guided the officials present. Commissioner Shekhar Singh stated that the railway administration, police machinery, and district administration should work in close coordination to ensure the Kumbh Mela is conducted successfully and safely.

He also issued instructions to give top priority to the safety of devotees and to strengthen facilities at railway stations, including cleanliness, drinking water, medical services, information centers, and emergency management.

Additionally, he directed all concerned departments to complete their tasks on time as per the finalized action plan.The meeting was attended by Superintending Engineer of the Public Works Department Arundhati Sharma, Senior Divisional Engineer of Central Railway’s Bhusawal Division Pankaj Dhavare, Deputy Police Commissioners Kishor Kale and Monika Raut, Additional Superintendent of Police Aditya Mirkhelkar, along with senior officials from the railway and other departments.

On this occasion, Dhavare provided information on the measures being undertaken by the Railway Department to make railway operations during the Kumbh Mela more robust, well-planned, and effective.