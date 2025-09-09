 Romantic Proposal At Pune's Sinhagad Fort Divides Internet; Netizens Say 'Not The Place For Such Nonsense'
Romantic Proposal At Pune's Sinhagad Fort Divides Internet; Netizens Say 'Not The Place For Such Nonsense'

In the viral post, a young man is seen kneeling with a ring in hand as he proposes to his partner. The girl accepts the proposal, extends her hand, and slips on the ring. The Sinhagad Fort serves as the backdrop of the romantic picture

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 12:28 PM IST
article-image
Romantic Proposal At Pune's Sinhagad Fort Divides Internet; Netizens Say 'Not The Place For Such Nonsense' | X/@rimzhim1297

In today’s age of social media, one can never predict what might spark outrage. A seemingly innocuous romantic proposal at Pune's historic Sinhagad Fort has now divided the internet, with many netizens remarking that "this isn’t the place for such nonsense."

In the viral post, a young man is seen kneeling with a ring in hand as he proposes to his partner. The girl accepts the proposal, extends her hand, and slips on the ring. The Sinhagad Fort serves as the backdrop of the romantic picture. "Perfect location to propose to someone who loves Pune so much she literally came back btw (sic)," read the caption.

Meanwhile, the post has divided the internet. While many congratulated the couple, there were some who trolled them.

"Leave the fort alone. It's not the place to do such nonsense, there are many other hill places in Pune. This will encourage more such nuisances," one X (formerly Twitter) user commented.

"Where bravery and sacrifice have been made, this worthless couple is calling the place a perfect destination for dirty tricks. Is there no one there to slap them? #Shame," another user wrote in Marathi.

"They proposed at the fort, so they probably didn't learn anything in school in the fourth grade... Don't be burdened by common sense, but at least be aware of where you are," a third user stated in Marathi.

"They don't want to understand the history where a fighter like Tanaji sacrificed for Swarajya, but they had to propose to their beloved at the same place... Today, seeing that one person has proposed, another will come up with a pre-wedding spot at Sinhagad Fort," a fourth user said.

Check out the reactions below:

