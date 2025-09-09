'I Love You, Papa': Ayush Komkar's Father Attends Funeral In Pune With Greeting Card After Release From Nagpur Jail On Parole (VIDEO) | Video Screengrab

The funeral of 18-year-old Ayush Komkar, who was shot dead near his residence in Pune's Nana Peth on September 5, was held on Monday evening at the Vaikunth Crematorium.

His father, Ganesh Komkar, who was lodged in Nagpur jail, was released on parole to attend the funeral. When he was being brought to the crematorium, in the presence of a large police force, he held a greeting card, which was apparently sent to him by Ayush while he was in jail. The card read, "I love you, Papa," with a heart drawn on it.

Watch Video:

Ganesh burst into tears after seeing Ayush's body in the crematorium. "He was not at fault in all this. My son had to suffer punishment for no fault of his own," said Ganesh while crying.

He was taken back to Nagpur jail after the funeral was completed.

Meanwhile, Ayush’s mother, Kalyani Ganesh Komkar, had lodged a first information report (FIR) of her son’s murder at the Samartha Police Station, after which 13 persons have been booked, including Kalyani’s father Suryakant alias Bandu Andekar (68) and eight others from the Andekar family, along with Andekar gang members Amit Prakash Patole (19), Sujal Rahul Mergu (23), Aman Yusuf Pathan alias Khan and Yash Siddheshwar Patil (19). All are residents of Nana Peth.

It is alleged in the FIR that, as per the conspiracy hatched by the Andekar gang to avenge the murder of Vanraj Andekar, the accused Aman Pathan and Yash Patil shot dead Ayush Komkar in the parking of Lakshmi Complex, near Navrang Mitra Mandal in Bhavani Peth, where he was residing, around 7.30 pm on September 5.

Police have so far arrested Amit Patole and Yash Patil. A court has remanded the two to police custody till September 12. Further investigation is underway.