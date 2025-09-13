Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Fake Job Racket; Mastermind Arrested, Public Urged To Come Forward

The three accused in the case | FPJ Photo

Mumbai: The Crime Branch Unit 6, Chembur, has busted a fake job racket and arrested the alleged mastermind. Police have appealed to citizens to immediately contact them if they have been cheated with fake job appointment letters by the accused in the ongoing case.

FIR Registered Under BNS

According to the police, an FIR has been registered under Sections 318(4), 316(2), 204, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (cheating with impersonation as a police officer) at RCF Police Station.

Vegetable Vendor Duped of ₹8 Lakh

The complainant, a vegetable vendor residing at Mahul MHADA Colony, Chembur, alleged that the accused duped her by promising a government job for her husband in the Income Tax Department.

Accused Trio Identified

The accused have been identified as, Vishal Arun Kamble (35) posed as a fake police officer, Sahil Nitin Gaikwad (20) acted as the mediator, Prakash Dinkar Bhalerao (40) the alleged mastermind who created fake documents and appointment letters.

How the Fraud Was Executed

Police sources said Vishal Kamble introduced himself as a police officer and gained the trust of the complainant. He then assured her that her husband would be given a job in the Income Tax Department. Over time, the complainant paid him a total of ₹8 lakh. Neither was her husband employed, nor was the money returned.

Mastermind Apprehended

During investigation, it was revealed that accused Prakash Bhalerao was the mastermind, preparing fake documents and appointment letters for circulation. Acting on a tip-off, API Dhutraj and his team (ASI Desai, PC Bodhare, HCD Dhale) conducted technical surveillance on Bhalerao’s phone and, with the help of an informant, apprehended him at Suman Nagar, Chunabhatti.

Appeal to Citizens

Police confirmed Bhalerao’s involvement in the scam and placed him under arrest. He has been produced before the court for remand. The Crime Branch has appealed to the public to come forward if they have received fake appointment letters from the accused.

