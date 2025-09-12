Mumbai News: Chandivali Citizens' Association To Mark BMC’s Unkept Road Promise With 'Jhoot Bolo' Cake Cutting Ceremony On September 14

Mumbai: The Chandivali Citizens' Welfare Association will hold a unique "Jhoot Bolo" cake cutting ceremony to mark the second anniversary of the BMC's unkept promise on Sunday, September 14, at 6:00 p.m at Synchronicity Club House, Nahar Amrit Shakti Road, Chandivali.

Two-Year Wait After BMC’s Pledge

Two years ago, following a hunger protest by the CCWA demanding the completion of a 90 ft connecting Chandivali Farm Road to the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) the BMC had issued a press release pledging to do the task. But till date it has not completed the work.

@mybmc you are invited to the 2nd anniversary, BMC jhoot bolo cake cutting ceremony of BMC jhoot bolo of constructing 90 feet road connecting JVLR to Chandivali farm road @CMOMaharashtra @VarshaEGaikwad @Mi_DilipLande @mybmcInfra #Chandivali90feetroad pic.twitter.com/Zynj95RAFx — Chandivali Citizens Welfare Association (CCWA) (@ChandivaliCCWA) September 12, 2025

Citizens Protest in a Unique Way

Mandeep Singh Makkar, founder of the association said the citizens had no choice but protest in a unique way. "We hope that at least now the BMC will wake up and fulfil its promise. The project was conceived 32 years ago," he added.

CCWA’s Role in Community Welfare

The CCWA is a non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for the rights and welfare of the residents of Chandivali. The association works on issues related to civic infrastructure, sanitation, and community development. Details can be had from Makkar on 8080808044 or email : ccwaorg@gmail.com

