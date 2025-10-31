 Palghar News: Fishing Boat Rescued After Engine Failure Off Arnala Coast
Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 08:50 PM IST
article-image

A fishing boat identified as the ‘Aai Tulja Bhavani’ became stranded in the deep sea, approximately 11 nautical miles off the Arnala coast, after its engine failed amid stormy weather and strong winds.

Coast Guard Launches Swift Rescue Operation

Upon receiving a distress report, the Indian Coast Guard promptly initiated a rescue operation to ensure the safety of the crew and vessel.

The stranded boat was successfully towed to safety near the coast with the assistance of the Fisheries Department’s vessel ‘Jai Jivdani’.

Arnala Fishermen’s Association Assists in Rescue

The ‘Namo Maria’ boat, operated by the Arnala Fishermen’s Association, also joined the operation, helping bring the disabled vessel safely into the harbor. The coordinated effort between government authorities and local fishermen ensured that no casualties were reported.

Adverse Weather Causes Damage to Several Boats

Due to the rough sea conditions triggered by adverse weather and climate variations, several other fishing boats in the region have reportedly sustained damage in recent days.

Local fishermen have urged the administration to issue timely weather advisories and strengthen marine safety measures.

Perilous Conditions Highlight Fishermen’s Challenges

The incident once again underscores the dangers faced by coastal fishermen who venture into deep waters during unpredictable and turbulent weather conditions. Authorities have advised crews to monitor alerts and avoid venturing far from the coast during such periods.

