 ‘Don’t Take A Job In BKC Unless You Live Nearby’: Office Goers Share Harsh Reality Of Mumbai Commute
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai‘Don’t Take A Job In BKC Unless You Live Nearby’: Office Goers Share Harsh Reality Of Mumbai Commute

‘Don’t Take A Job In BKC Unless You Live Nearby’: Office Goers Share Harsh Reality Of Mumbai Commute

Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai’s prime business district, may house top corporates and swanky offices, but for thousands of office goers, the daily commute is nothing short of a nightmare.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 05:57 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai’s prime business district, may house top corporates and swanky offices, but for thousands of office goers, the daily commute is nothing short of a nightmare. A Reddit post has gone viral after a user candidly described the struggles of working in the area, sparking a wave of agreement among fellow Mumbaikars.

Limited Transport Choices

The post cautions job seekers against taking up a role in BKC unless they live in Bandra, Khar, Santacruz, Vile Parle or near metro stations. Public transport to BKC remains inadequate despite being a major business hub. BEST buses are few and often stuck in endless traffic. Those relying on private cars or bikes find themselves in the same situation, inching forward in gridlock.

Read Also
Bombay HC Criticises BMC Over Delay In Bandra-BKC Foot-Over-Bridge, Seeks Explanation From Officials
article-image

Rickshaw Woes Add To The Trouble

FPJ Shorts
CBSE Board Exams 2026: New Rules Issued On Attendance, Internal Assessment, And Subjects; Check Details
CBSE Board Exams 2026: New Rules Issued On Attendance, Internal Assessment, And Subjects; Check Details
Rajasthan Shocker: Man Kills Woman Who Drove 600km To Convince Him To Marry Her
Rajasthan Shocker: Man Kills Woman Who Drove 600km To Convince Him To Marry Her
Silver Hits Record ₹1,32,300 Per Kg With ₹300 Jump; Gold Slips ₹500 From Peak Amid Global Market Cues
Silver Hits Record ₹1,32,300 Per Kg With ₹300 Jump; Gold Slips ₹500 From Peak Amid Global Market Cues
Madhya Pradesh To Set Up National-Level Training & Research Institute For Engineers
Madhya Pradesh To Set Up National-Level Training & Research Institute For Engineers

Auto-rickshaws, according to the user, operate on their own terms. They decide the fare, the destination and sometimes even where to drop passengers. For commuters already battling delays, this adds another layer of stress. Many feel helpless, with no reliable alternative to depend on.

The Toll On Office Goers

Strict punch-in timings at offices mean workers often start their day on a frustrated note. Missing a train or getting stuck in a jam can throw off the entire schedule. The Reddit user noted how many employees are forced to run for overcrowded trains and buses after office hours, highlighting the pressure of balancing work with unpredictable travel.

Salary Vs Struggle

The post ends with a harsh reality check, unless the salary is high enough to justify the struggle, working in BKC may not be worth it. While some employees have no option but to adjust, others are reconsidering job offers in the area.

The viral discussion underlines a larger issue, despite being a financial hub, Mumbai’s infrastructure around BKC has not kept pace with the city’s growing workforce. Until solutions arrive, the daily grind for office goers will remain just that —- a grind.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Doctors’ Strike: 1.8 Lakh Allopathic Practitioners To Shut OPDs And Clinics On Sept 18...

Maharashtra Doctors’ Strike: 1.8 Lakh Allopathic Practitioners To Shut OPDs And Clinics On Sept 18...

Good News! Bike Taxi Rides In Maharashtra To Start At Just ₹15

Good News! Bike Taxi Rides In Maharashtra To Start At Just ₹15

‘Don’t Take A Job In BKC Unless You Live Nearby’: Office Goers Share Harsh Reality Of Mumbai...

‘Don’t Take A Job In BKC Unless You Live Nearby’: Office Goers Share Harsh Reality Of Mumbai...

Palghar News: Crime Branch Seizes ₹50 Lakh Mephedrone, Arrests 3 Youths In Nalasopara

Palghar News: Crime Branch Seizes ₹50 Lakh Mephedrone, Arrests 3 Youths In Nalasopara

Mumbai News: BMC Issues Draft Zonal Master Plan For Sanjay Gandhi National Park Eco-Sensitive Zone;...

Mumbai News: BMC Issues Draft Zonal Master Plan For Sanjay Gandhi National Park Eco-Sensitive Zone;...