‘Don’t Take A Job In BKC Unless You Live Nearby’: Office Goers Share Harsh Reality Of Mumbai Commute

Mumbai: Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai’s prime business district, may house top corporates and swanky offices, but for thousands of office goers, the daily commute is nothing short of a nightmare. A Reddit post has gone viral after a user candidly described the struggles of working in the area, sparking a wave of agreement among fellow Mumbaikars.

Limited Transport Choices

The post cautions job seekers against taking up a role in BKC unless they live in Bandra, Khar, Santacruz, Vile Parle or near metro stations. Public transport to BKC remains inadequate despite being a major business hub. BEST buses are few and often stuck in endless traffic. Those relying on private cars or bikes find themselves in the same situation, inching forward in gridlock.

Rickshaw Woes Add To The Trouble

Auto-rickshaws, according to the user, operate on their own terms. They decide the fare, the destination and sometimes even where to drop passengers. For commuters already battling delays, this adds another layer of stress. Many feel helpless, with no reliable alternative to depend on.

The Toll On Office Goers

Strict punch-in timings at offices mean workers often start their day on a frustrated note. Missing a train or getting stuck in a jam can throw off the entire schedule. The Reddit user noted how many employees are forced to run for overcrowded trains and buses after office hours, highlighting the pressure of balancing work with unpredictable travel.

Salary Vs Struggle

The post ends with a harsh reality check, unless the salary is high enough to justify the struggle, working in BKC may not be worth it. While some employees have no option but to adjust, others are reconsidering job offers in the area.

The viral discussion underlines a larger issue, despite being a financial hub, Mumbai’s infrastructure around BKC has not kept pace with the city’s growing workforce. Until solutions arrive, the daily grind for office goers will remain just that —- a grind.