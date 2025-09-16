Mumbai News: Mechanical Car Parking Stack Collapses In Matunga; Multiple Cars Seen Plunging Into Pit | VIDEO | X (@mumbaimatterz)

Mumbai: Panic engulfed Matunga on Monday when a mechanical car parking facility near SIES School, King’s Circle, collapsed, severely damaging multiple vehicles. Images of the collapse rapidly spread online, with the public criticizing the builders and raising concerns about the safety and quality of these constructions in the city.

The viral video on social media depicts the unfortunate collapse of the mechanical car parking system while cars remained parked on it. In addition to the shattered metal rods, vehicles were observed submerged in the pit with what appeared to be a catastrophic condition.

The netizens flooded social media with anger, fear, and frustration. Many pointed to the lack of regular maintenance and safety checks, calling it a systemic failure.

Responding to the concerns, Mumbai Police advised affected parties to “report the matter at your nearest police station for necessary action,” indicating that official complaints are necessary for a probe to move forward.

The viral repost accused builders of using “low-quality material just to complete the work and leave without any commitment,” even demanding that such negligence be treated as “an attempt to murder.” Citizens further urged authorities to enact stricter laws to hold builders accountable for unsafe infrastructure.

User wrote, “There’s a thing called maintenance and checks which Indian authorities or corporates lack no one takes it seriously once they build something.”

Several users criticised the very concept of mechanical parking systems, arguing for ramp-based, conventional parking structures instead. “Most redeveloped buildings have mechanical parking systems. Knowing the quality consciousness of developers, these accidents will become common,” one user warned.