 Mumbai News: Mechanical Car Parking Stack Collapses In Matunga; Multiple Cars Seen Plunging Into Pit | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Mechanical Car Parking Stack Collapses In Matunga; Multiple Cars Seen Plunging Into Pit | VIDEO

Mumbai News: Mechanical Car Parking Stack Collapses In Matunga; Multiple Cars Seen Plunging Into Pit | VIDEO

A mechanical car parking facility near SIES School collapsed, damaging vehicles and raising public concerns about safety. Viral videos showed cars plunging and significant destruction at the site.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 12:39 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Mechanical Car Parking Stack Collapses In Matunga; Multiple Cars Seen Plunging Into Pit | VIDEO | X (@mumbaimatterz)

Mumbai: Panic engulfed Matunga on Monday when a mechanical car parking facility near SIES School, King’s Circle, collapsed, severely damaging multiple vehicles. Images of the collapse rapidly spread online, with the public criticizing the builders and raising concerns about the safety and quality of these constructions in the city.

The viral video on social media depicts the unfortunate collapse of the mechanical car parking system while cars remained parked on it. In addition to the shattered metal rods, vehicles were observed submerged in the pit with what appeared to be a catastrophic condition.

The netizens flooded social media with anger, fear, and frustration. Many pointed to the lack of regular maintenance and safety checks, calling it a systemic failure.

Responding to the concerns, Mumbai Police advised affected parties to “report the matter at your nearest police station for necessary action,” indicating that official complaints are necessary for a probe to move forward.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Mechanical Car Parking Stack Collapses In Matunga; Multiple Cars Seen Plunging Into Pit | VIDEO
Mumbai News: Mechanical Car Parking Stack Collapses In Matunga; Multiple Cars Seen Plunging Into Pit | VIDEO
Gold Prices Exceed ₹1,10,000 Mark, Safe-Haven Demand Soars Buoyed By Global Geopolitical Tensions & US Federal Reserve Rate Cut Anticipation
Gold Prices Exceed ₹1,10,000 Mark, Safe-Haven Demand Soars Buoyed By Global Geopolitical Tensions & US Federal Reserve Rate Cut Anticipation
Google Gemini Saree Trend Spooks Woman With ‘Creepy’ Result: 'How Does It Know About My Mole'
Google Gemini Saree Trend Spooks Woman With ‘Creepy’ Result: 'How Does It Know About My Mole'
Ibrahim Ali Khan Proudly Owns His Lisp, Says He Was 'Born Imperfect' In New Ad: 'Perfection Is Just Overrated'—VIDEO
Ibrahim Ali Khan Proudly Owns His Lisp, Says He Was 'Born Imperfect' In New Ad: 'Perfection Is Just Overrated'—VIDEO

The viral repost accused builders of using “low-quality material just to complete the work and leave without any commitment,” even demanding that such negligence be treated as “an attempt to murder.” Citizens further urged authorities to enact stricter laws to hold builders accountable for unsafe infrastructure.

Read Also
Mumbai news: Man dies as car lift collapses in Chembur, FIR filed against mechanics
article-image

User wrote, “There’s a thing called maintenance and checks which Indian authorities or corporates lack no one takes it seriously once they build something.”

Several users criticised the very concept of mechanical parking systems, arguing for ramp-based, conventional parking structures instead. “Most redeveloped buildings have mechanical parking systems. Knowing the quality consciousness of developers, these accidents will become common,” one user warned.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Mechanical Car Parking Stack Collapses In Matunga; Multiple Cars Seen Plunging Into Pit...

Mumbai News: Mechanical Car Parking Stack Collapses In Matunga; Multiple Cars Seen Plunging Into Pit...

SC Grants Interim Bail To Mahesh Raut In Elgar Parishad Case On Medical Grounds

SC Grants Interim Bail To Mahesh Raut In Elgar Parishad Case On Medical Grounds

Traffic Update: Attention Commuters! Mumbai-Pune Expressway To Be Shut Today Near Bhatan Tunnel;...

Traffic Update: Attention Commuters! Mumbai-Pune Expressway To Be Shut Today Near Bhatan Tunnel;...

Bandra Fair 2025: 12 Individuals Booked For Theft On Opening Day

Bandra Fair 2025: 12 Individuals Booked For Theft On Opening Day

Mumbai: 34-Year-Old Man Found Hanging At His Andheri Residence; Police Cite Family Issues Behind...

Mumbai: 34-Year-Old Man Found Hanging At His Andheri Residence; Police Cite Family Issues Behind...