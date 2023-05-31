 Mumbai news: Man dies as car lift collapses in Chembur, FIR filed against mechanics
JDB company, responsible for maintaining the hydraulic lift in the society, was conducting repair work at the time.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
Mumbai news: Man dies as car lift collapses in Chembur, FIR filed against mechanics | Representative Image

Mumbai: A man died on 29 May after a hydraulic car lift collapsed on him in Chembur. The Chembur police have registered an FIR against mechanic Vishal Bhosale and other employees of JDB company in connection with the incident.

Initially, no one had lodged a complaint as the death was deemed untimely or accidental. However, the Chembur Police have now filed a case against mechanic Vishal Bhosale and other employees of JDB company. The case has been registered under IPC sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 34.

According to the police, Yogesh Jadhav (40), a housekeeper and employee of the Swastik Flair building on Sandhu Marg in Chembur, was standing near the lift when it collapsed on him. JDB company, responsible for maintaining the hydraulic lift in the society, was conducting repair work at the time. During the repair, the car lift malfunctioned and resulted in the tragic accident that claimed the life of the housekeeper.

