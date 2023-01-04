Mumbai: Man killed in lift crash in 25-storey Vikhroli building | Sourced Photo

A 20-year-old man was killed after a lift crashed in a 25-storey building at suburban Vikhroli in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon, civic officials said.

The elevator with a glass cabin had four occupants at the time of the accident occurred at around 1.30 pm in Siddhivinayak Society located on the Station Road in the eastern Mumbai suburb, they said.

They got trapped inside the lift car on the ground floor after the fall.

Read Also Mira-Bhayandar: 8 stuck in Kashimira hotel lift rescued after over 2 hrs

After being alerted, fire brigade officials reached the spot and opened the lift door.

"Of the four (occupants), three men came out of the lift by themselves," said an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The firemen used rescue tools to pull the fourth person out. He was rushed to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar where doctors declared him brought dead, said the official.

More details are awaited.