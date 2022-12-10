Mira-Bhayandar: 8 stuck in Kashimira hotel lift rescued after over 2 hrs

Mira-Bhayandar: Eight people got trapped in the lift of a hotel-cum-marriage venue located on the Thane-Ghodbunder Road in Kashimira after it malfunctioned on Friday. All of them (aged between 25-38 years) were safely evacuated after a rescue operation which lasted for more than two hours.

Read Also Mumbai: Student union to approach ACB against MU officials

According to fire brigade personnel, the incident was reported from Hotel Sea-n-Rock around 3.45 pm. The elevator was stuck between the ground and first-floor levels. A technical team from the elevator company and fire brigade personnel managed to bring the lift to the floor level around 6pm. Those stuck in the elevator were guests who had come to attend a wedding ceremony at the hotel. “Fortunately, none of them complained about any medical complications,” said a fire brigade personnel.

While the exact reason is yet to be ascertained, the malfunction possibly occurred due to overloading. The hotel is owned by a business group controlled by an influential BJP leader and former legislator of the twin-cities, sources said.