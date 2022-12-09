e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMumbai: Student union to approach ACB against MU officials

Mumbai: Student union to approach ACB against MU officials

The BKC-Kalina land issue, where a 5 acre land was given to a film making company while charging menial fees has emerged to the forefront as well, reported Advocate Nikhil Kamble.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, December 09, 2022, 07:02 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai University | File Photo
Follow us on

Mumbai University has once again been caught amidst RTIs that reveal the anomalies in the functioning of the varsity, allege activists. Student members of National Student Union of India are to approach the Anti Corruption Bureau to file a complaint against the former Vice Chancellor of MU, Suhas Pedhnekar.

Read Also
Mumbai University hosts conference on college accreditation with RUSA, UGC
article-image

"We are trying to report misuse of power at Mumbai University. There has been a controversy surrounding a student who was granted unconditional admission to a Masters' program, with no qualifications whatsoever,” said Faisal Shaikh, the Vice President of NSUI.

The BKC-Kalina land issue, where a 5 acre land was given to a filmmaking company while charging menial fees has emerged to the forefront as well, reported Advocate Nikhil Kamble.

RECENT STORIES

Jharkhand: Headmaster in custody for allegedly using Indian tricolour to clean desk, blackboard

Jharkhand: Headmaster in custody for allegedly using Indian tricolour to clean desk, blackboard

Sri Lanka: Cyclone Mandous forces shutdown of schools due to pollution

Sri Lanka: Cyclone Mandous forces shutdown of schools due to pollution

Everything you need to know about SSC GD Constable Exam

Everything you need to know about SSC GD Constable Exam

IIT Hyderabad sees 108 job offers, highest offer at this amount in placements phase 1

IIT Hyderabad sees 108 job offers, highest offer at this amount in placements phase 1

JKSSB Exams: J&K HC allows selection process of JE, SI posts; other details here

JKSSB Exams: J&K HC allows selection process of JE, SI posts; other details here