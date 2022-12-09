Mumbai: Student union to approach ACB against MU officials

Mumbai University | File Photo

Mumbai University has once again been caught amidst RTIs that reveal the anomalies in the functioning of the varsity, allege activists. Student members of National Student Union of India are to approach the Anti Corruption Bureau to file a complaint against the former Vice Chancellor of MU, Suhas Pedhnekar.

"We are trying to report misuse of power at Mumbai University. There has been a controversy surrounding a student who was granted unconditional admission to a Masters' program, with no qualifications whatsoever,” said Faisal Shaikh, the Vice President of NSUI.

The BKC-Kalina land issue, where a 5 acre land was given to a filmmaking company while charging menial fees has emerged to the forefront as well, reported Advocate Nikhil Kamble.