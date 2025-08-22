 Caught On Camera: College Student Brutally Thrashed By 5-6 Men In Greater Noida
Caught On Camera: College Student Brutally Thrashed By 5-6 Men In Greater Noida

The video captures the student being pinned against a car and repeatedly punched by the men. A fellow student recorded the footage from the other side of a fence.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 09:41 PM IST
article-image
College Student Brutally Thrashed | X/@amirkhangrano

Greater Noida: A shocking video has surfaced from the Knowledge Park area of Greater Noida, showing 5–6 young men brutally assaulting a male student after chasing him.

In the 9-second clip, which has gone viral on social media, the group is seen attacking the student with kicks and punches. The video captures the student being pinned against a car and repeatedly punched by the men. A fellow student recorded the footage from the other side of a fence.

Another video from a different angle shows the college student lying on the ground and the miscreants kicking him.

Police Action

article-image

After the video went viral, the police took cognisance of the matter and initiated an investigation. A special team has been formed by the Knowledge Park police station, which is reviewing CCTV footage and working to identify the accused. Police have stated that the culprits will be arrested soon and strict legal action will be taken against them.

