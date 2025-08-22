ICSI CS December 2025 Exam Schedule Out; Registration Begins August 26 At icsi.edu

ICSI CS December 2025 Exam Schedule: The online registration for the Company Secretary (CS) December 2025 session test will open on August 26th, according to the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Candidates who meet the requirements can apply for this test on the official ICSI website, icsi.edu.
ICSI CS December 2025 Exam Schedule: Important dates
Registration begins: August 26, 2025
Last date to apply (without late fee): September 25, 2025
Application window with late fee: September 26 – October 10, 2025
Examination dates: December 22 – 29, 2025
Exam time: 2.00 pm to 5.15 pm
ICSI CS December 2025 Exam Schedule: Application fees
Executive Programme: ₹1,500 per group
Professional Programme: ₹1,800 per group
Late Fee: ₹250 (lumpsum)
Change of Exam Centre/Group/Medium/Optional Subject: ₹250 per change
Addition of Group: ₹250 service charge
Overseas Centre (Dubai) Surcharge: US $100 or equivalent in INR
Concessions: Applicable for certain categories
ICSI CS December 2025 Exam Schedule: Steps to apply
Step 1: Go to www.icsi.edu, the official website.
Step 2: Visit Students' Latest@ICSI.
Step 3: Click the link to register for CSEET December 2025.
Step 4: Sign up and continue with the application procedure.
Step 5: Complete the form, submit it, and pay the charge.
Step 6: Take a print out of the application form for your records.
Candidates are advised to visit the official website for additional information.