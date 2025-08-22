 ICSI CS December 2025 Exam Schedule Out; Registration Begins August 26 At icsi.edu
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationICSI CS December 2025 Exam Schedule Out; Registration Begins August 26 At icsi.edu

ICSI CS December 2025 Exam Schedule Out; Registration Begins August 26 At icsi.edu

ICSI will open online registration for the CS December 2025 exam on August 26 at icsi.edu. The last date is September 25, with a late fee option till October 10. Exams will be held from December 22–29, 2025.

SimpleUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 05:27 PM IST
article-image
ICSI CS December 2023 timetable out | ICSI

ICSI CS December 2025 Exam Schedule: The online registration for the Company Secretary (CS) December 2025 session test will open on August 26th, according to the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Candidates who meet the requirements can apply for this test on the official ICSI website, icsi.edu.

ICSI CS December 2025 Exam Schedule: Important dates

Registration begins: August 26, 2025

Last date to apply (without late fee): September 25, 2025

FPJ Shorts
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4 To Go Off Air; Last Episode Of Shivangi Joshi-Harshad Chopda Starrer To Be Telecast On THIS Date - Report
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4 To Go Off Air; Last Episode Of Shivangi Joshi-Harshad Chopda Starrer To Be Telecast On THIS Date - Report
Japanese Man’s Death First Blamed On Bear But Son Arrested For Murder
Japanese Man’s Death First Blamed On Bear But Son Arrested For Murder
Yogi Govt Pushes Net-Zero Goal With Smart Industrial Infrastructure Plan
Yogi Govt Pushes Net-Zero Goal With Smart Industrial Infrastructure Plan
Denmark Ends 400 Years Of Letter Deliveries Amid Digital Shift
Denmark Ends 400 Years Of Letter Deliveries Amid Digital Shift

Application window with late fee: September 26 – October 10, 2025

Examination dates: December 22 – 29, 2025

Exam time: 2.00 pm to 5.15 pm

ICSI CS December 2025 Exam Schedule: Application fees

Executive Programme: ₹1,500 per group

Professional Programme: ₹1,800 per group

Late Fee: ₹250 (lumpsum)

Change of Exam Centre/Group/Medium/Optional Subject: ₹250 per change

Addition of Group: ₹250 service charge

Overseas Centre (Dubai) Surcharge: US $100 or equivalent in INR

Concessions: Applicable for certain categories

ICSI CS December 2025 Exam Schedule: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to www.icsi.edu, the official website.

Step 2: Visit Students' Latest@ICSI.

Step 3: Click the link to register for CSEET December 2025.

Step 4: Sign up and continue with the application procedure.

Step 5: Complete the form, submit it, and pay the charge.

Step 6: Take a print out of the application form for your records.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for additional information.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

APSSB CSLE Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 461 Positions Closes Soon; Check Exam Pattern...

APSSB CSLE Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 461 Positions Closes Soon; Check Exam Pattern...

CBSE To Sign MoU With NCB To Launch Anti-Drug Campaign In Schools

CBSE To Sign MoU With NCB To Launch Anti-Drug Campaign In Schools

ICSI CS December 2025 Exam Schedule Out; Registration Begins August 26 At icsi.edu

ICSI CS December 2025 Exam Schedule Out; Registration Begins August 26 At icsi.edu

TNUSRB Grade 2 Police Constable And Jail Warder Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Opens Today;...

TNUSRB Grade 2 Police Constable And Jail Warder Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Opens Today;...

Kerala Exempts School Uniforms On Festival Days, Launches New Initiatives For Child Safety And...

Kerala Exempts School Uniforms On Festival Days, Launches New Initiatives For Child Safety And...