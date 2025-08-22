ICSI CS December 2025 Exam Schedule Out; Registration Begins August 26 At icsi.edu

ICSI CS December 2023 timetable out | ICSI

ICSI CS December 2025 Exam Schedule: The online registration for the Company Secretary (CS) December 2025 session test will open on August 26th, according to the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Candidates who meet the requirements can apply for this test on the official ICSI website, icsi.edu.

ICSI CS December 2025 Exam Schedule: Important dates

Registration begins: August 26, 2025

Last date to apply (without late fee): September 25, 2025

Application window with late fee: September 26 – October 10, 2025

Examination dates: December 22 – 29, 2025

Exam time: 2.00 pm to 5.15 pm

ICSI CS December 2025 Exam Schedule: Application fees

Executive Programme: ₹1,500 per group

Professional Programme: ₹1,800 per group

Late Fee: ₹250 (lumpsum)

Change of Exam Centre/Group/Medium/Optional Subject: ₹250 per change

Addition of Group: ₹250 service charge

Overseas Centre (Dubai) Surcharge: US $100 or equivalent in INR

Concessions: Applicable for certain categories

ICSI CS December 2025 Exam Schedule: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to www.icsi.edu, the official website.

Step 2: Visit Students' Latest@ICSI.

Step 3: Click the link to register for CSEET December 2025.

Step 4: Sign up and continue with the application procedure.

Step 5: Complete the form, submit it, and pay the charge.

Step 6: Take a print out of the application form for your records.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for additional information.