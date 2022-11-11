Mumbai University hosts conference on college accreditation with RUSA, UGC

Mumbai University | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: University of Mumbai, Rusa Maharashtra and UGC under HRDC organized a one-day state-level conference on 'Accreditation: Way Ahead' today to promote assessment and accreditation of non-accredited colleges in the state.

Organized at Green Technology Auditorium in Kalina, the conference was inaugurated today on 11 November 2022 at 10.00 am by the Minister of Higher and Technical Education by Chandrakant Patil.

Principals and management representatives of non-accredited colleges in the state have participated in this conference where a total of 193 colleges from 20 universities of the state have registered.