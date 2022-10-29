This Mumbai institution leaves behind IISC, IITs in global universities rankings

Tata Institute of Fundamental Research | File

Mumbai: US News and World Report released its annual Global Universities ranking for the year 2022-23, with 99 Indian institutions featuring in the list. Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), a public deemed research university in Mumbai which is dedicated to research in Mathematics and Science has secured the first position among Indian universities, standing at rank 482.

Top 10 Indian universities

TIFR is followed by the Indian Institute of Science (IISC), Bangalore - 551, IIT Bombay - 583, IIT Madras - 662, IIT Delhi - 717, University of Delhi - 717, IIT Gandhinagar - 725, Panjab University - 759, IIT Kharagpur - 764, Christian Medical College, Vellore - 770 as these institutions make up the ten best universities from India in the rankings.

The results are in sharp contrast to QS World University and Times Higher Education (THE) rankings, wherein IISC was awarded the first position at 251-300 band and ranked 151 respectively. Major IITs, including Bombay, Delhi, Madras, Kanpur, Kharagpur, etc featured among the top 300 in the world in QS Rankings while the same institutions boycotted THE over their scepticism on its methodology and indicators.

Mumbai institutions make their presence felt

5 institutions from Mumbai, TIFR, IIT Bombay, Homi Bhabha National Institute, Institute of Chemical Technology, and Seth GS Medical College, have made their mark on the list containing 2,165 institutions.

UK and US dominate top 5

Maintaining their positions from 2021, Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Stanford University, University of California (Berkeley), and University of Oxford were ranked as top 5 universities worldwide, further signifying the dominance displayed by US and UK institutions as the best on the world stage.

China overtakes US

Though the US represented itself with 280 universities on the list, China outnumbered it with 338 institutions thus outnumbering the former for the first time. China debuted on the list at no. 23 with Tsinghua University in Beijing.

Controversy surrounding US News rankings

The annual rankings by the American media company U.S. News World Report, which lists countries annually from the US and more than 90 countries on the basis of 13 indicators, has been embroiled in controversy over scandals related to the same.

The annual rankings were pointed out as being “worthless” by a Columbia University professor who questioned transparency in the rankings. The scandal led to Columbia University dropping 16 places in a single year.