IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, JNU top employability list in QS rankings 2022

IIT Bombay | File

Mumbai: IIT Bombay was rated as India's top higher education institution in the rankings, which were just revealed in London, for its excellence in employability, social concern, and ecology.

IIT Delhi came in second (321-340 rank), IIT Bombay third (281-300 rank), and Jawaharlal Nehru University fourth (JNU fifth) (361-380).

In addition, IIT Bombay was ranked among the top 100 universities in the world based on the employability of its graduates.

While Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was ranked for gender equality and eliminating other inequities, IIT Delhi was evaluated for its employability and ecology. Delhi University came in fourth in India for academic freedom and competition.

The University of California was named the best university in the world, followed by the University of Toronto in second place and the University of British Columbia in third place.

There are 135 ranked universities in the US, which leads the rankings (19.2 per cent of the total). 30 of these institutions are included among the top 100.

Similarly, 67 British universities were included in the rankings, which placed the UK second overall.

Australia and Germany are at the top of this ranking after the US and the UK.