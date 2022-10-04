IIT Bombay gears up for its 52nd Mood Indigo

Mumbai: IIT Bombay students are attempting to break out of their shells as Asia's largest college cultural festival - Mood Indigo - has set sail to make an offline appearance after a two-year hiatus.



Pulling off a 4-day event with an eye-catching lineup has always been the norm for the organisers. The IIT's undergrads finish their lectures at 7 on most evenings, and head on to a room tucked away in the college's activity center - the Mood-I room.



"We socialise, play volleyball, and then we get to work. Mood Indigo has gradually turned me into an extrovert," he said. These long room meetings eventually turn into all-nighters in the campus Yoga Room.

"My work with the fest requires me to have greater orator skills. I have learned how to negotiate, to speak in a manner that is upfront," added a student who has been participating in the fest for the past 3 years.



"Though managing studies and the fest is quite the task, we are hoping to bring it back with a bang! We already had celebrities like Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce our fest dates, and competition elimination rounds are already underway," explained one of the core group members.



The IIT B's freshers will soon be joining this bunch in organising the event slated for December 27.