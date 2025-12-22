 NEET SS Admit Card 2025 To Be OUT Today At natboard.edu.in; Direct Link Here
NBEMS will release the NEET SS Admit Card 2025 on December 22 at natboard.edu.in. Candidates can download their hall tickets online. The exam will be conducted on December 26 and 27, 2025, in two shifts each day.

Monday, December 22, 2025, 10:41 AM IST
article-image

NEET SS Admit Card 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS, will issue the NEET SS Admit Card 2025 on December 22, 2025. The hall pass can be downloaded by candidates who wish to take the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Super Speciality from the NBEMS's official website, natboard.edu.in.

NEET SS Admit Card 2025: Important date and time

Examination dates: December 26 and December 27, 2025

First shift: 9:00 am to 11:30 am

Second shift: 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm

NEET SS Admit Card 2025: Steps to download admit card

Candidates can use the instructions listed below to download the hall pass:

Step 1: Go to natboard.edu.in, the NBEMS's official website.

Step 2: On the front page, click the NEET SS Admit Card 2025 link.

Step 3: Candidates will need to input their login information on a new page.

Step 4: Your admit card will appear after you click submit.

Step 5: Examine and download the admit card.

Step 6: Save a physical copy of it in case you need it later.

NEET SS Admit Card 2025: Exam pattern

Exam sections: Three time-bound sections - Portion A, Portion B and Portion C

Questions per section: 50 questions each

Time per section: 50 minutes

Total questions: 150

Total duration: 2 hours 30 minutes

Marking scheme:

- 25% negative marking for incorrect answers

- No penalty for unanswered questions

Candidates can visit the NBEMS website for additional relevant information.

