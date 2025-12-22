IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2025 Released At ibps.in; Exam On December 28

IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2025: The IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2025 has been made available by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. Candidates who plan to take the Officer Scale I main exam can use the IBPS's official website, ibps.in, to check and download their hall pass.

Candidates can access their admission card on the official website between December 21 and December 28, 2025.

IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2025: Important dates

Admit card availability: December 21 to December 28, 2025

Main examination date: December 28, 2025

IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2025: Steps to download admit card

Candidates can use the instructions listed below to download the hall pass:

Step 1: Go to ibps.in, the IBPS's official website.

Step 2: On the home page, select the IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2025 link.

Step 3: Candidates will need to input their login information on a new page.

Step 4: Your hall pass will appear after you click publish.

Step 5: Examine and download the hall pass.

Step 6: Save a physical copy of it in case you need it later.

IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2025: Exam details

Total questions: 200

Total marks: 200

Duration: 120 minutes

Sections:

-Reasoning – 40 questions

- Computer Knowledge – 40 questions

- General Awareness – 40 questions

- English Language – 40 questions

- Hindi Language – 40 questions

- Numerical Ability – 40 questions

Qualifying criteria: Candidates must clear the sectional cut-off as well as the overall cut-off set for the exam

Candidates can visit the IBPS official website for further information.