Mumbai: IIT-B to beef up security measures post peeping tom incident on campus

Mumbai: Post the infamous incident at the IIT Bombay campus where a canteen worker attempted to pry into the ladies' toilet, The Free Press Journal learned that students have been dashed emails about a host of changes the authorities want to bring about pronto. Not just that, students have also been asked to provide feedback on the proposed changes.

One may recall that on Sunday, (September 18) a canteen worker at IIT Bombay climbed up a pipe to a womens' bathroom situated on the first floor of one of the hostels. The worker had a mobile camera with him with which he intended to shoot, according to the police complaint filed. Thankfully a student who was in the bathroom at that point saw the mobile phone and raised an alarm.

Students of the H10 girls' hostel said that they were informed that the IIT plans to install an array of CCTV cameras and lights to heighten the building’s security.

The email to the students, apparently also stated that IIT-B officials have found potential points of entry into the hostel after an investigation and those specific areas are now to remain sealed while permanent repairs will be carried out.

Students further said that there is talk that the number of male employees at the mess and the hostel would also be minimized and the night canteen shall remain closed till it is staffed entirely by women.

The institute administration is firm on enforcing certain conditions before the night canteen is reopened. "The canteen will resume functioning once it is staffed exclusively by women. While immediate steps have been taken to ensure safety, there will be a safety audit of the other girls' hostels too," said the spokesperson of IIT Bombay.