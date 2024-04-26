 Student Groups Clash In Jamia Over 'Derogatory Remarks'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationStudent Groups Clash In Jamia Over 'Derogatory Remarks'

Student Groups Clash In Jamia Over 'Derogatory Remarks'

No police complaint was filed in the matter, however, the students involved in the fight have been called for a proctorial inquiry on Friday, the official said.

PTIUpdated: Friday, April 26, 2024, 06:23 PM IST
article-image
Jamia Millia Islamia | File

An argument over a putative derogatory remark escalated into a full blown clash between two groups of students at the Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday, a varsity official said.

No police complaint was filed in the matter, however, the students involved in the fight have been called for a proctorial inquiry on Friday, the official said.

The incident took place at the History department building of the university, when a group of students seated inside the hall took offence to a comment made by a student from another group who was passing by the department.

Read Also
Jamia School Students Secure AFS Scholarships For Cultural Exchange In US
article-image

According to a video of the incident accessed by the PTI, the fight attracted a huge crowd of students and security guards were seen trying to break it.

“Only a few students were involved in the fight but a large crowd assembled there making it look like a big one,” the varsity official told PTI.

“We have not filed any police complaint even as though police called us to inquire about the issue. It was a small issue. There were no major injuries. We have called the involved students for a proctorial inquiry on Friday,” the person said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Institute Of Company Secretary Of India Invites Applications For The Position Of Company Secretaries...

Institute Of Company Secretary Of India Invites Applications For The Position Of Company Secretaries...

AP LAWCET Registration Deadline Extended Till May 4

AP LAWCET Registration Deadline Extended Till May 4

CBSE May Hold Board Exams Twice A Year From 2025-26

CBSE May Hold Board Exams Twice A Year From 2025-26

Student Groups Clash In Jamia Over 'Derogatory Remarks'

Student Groups Clash In Jamia Over 'Derogatory Remarks'

Ambassador Eric Garcetti: US Safe Country Cares Deeply For Well-Being Of Indian students

Ambassador Eric Garcetti: US Safe Country Cares Deeply For Well-Being Of Indian students