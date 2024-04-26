Student Groups Clash In Jamia Over 'Derogatory Remarks'

Jamia Millia Islamia | File

An argument over a putative derogatory remark escalated into a full blown clash between two groups of students at the Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday, a varsity official said.

No police complaint was filed in the matter, however, the students involved in the fight have been called for a proctorial inquiry on Friday, the official said.

The incident took place at the History department building of the university, when a group of students seated inside the hall took offence to a comment made by a student from another group who was passing by the department.

According to a video of the incident accessed by the PTI, the fight attracted a huge crowd of students and security guards were seen trying to break it.

“Only a few students were involved in the fight but a large crowd assembled there making it look like a big one,” the varsity official told PTI.

“We have not filed any police complaint even as though police called us to inquire about the issue. It was a small issue. There were no major injuries. We have called the involved students for a proctorial inquiry on Friday,” the person said.