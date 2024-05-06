Haryana Board Class 10 Result Expected Soon At bseh.org.in, Check Here For Latest Updates

HBSE 10th Result Expected Soon At bseh.org.in, Check Here For Latest Updates |

As per latest reports, the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) will likely declare the HBSE 10th Result 2024 on May 10, 2024.

The result link will be available on the official website - bseh.org. Students will be able to access the results using their roll number.

The board officials will soon release an official notification to declare the Haryana Board Class 10th result date and time. To share the results and key highlights, the authorities will also hold a press conference.

This year, approximately 3 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 Board Exam 2024.

Check Haryana Board Class 10 result expected date and time

Students can go through the tentative schedule for the HBSE class 10 result below:

HBSE class 10 result is expected to be out on May 10

Time of the HBSE class 10 result announcement is expected to be announced soon

Where to check result?

The official website for checking HBSE class 10 result is bseh.org

How can students check their result?

Students can follow the steps given below to check the HBSE Class 10 Result. Students must also download their marksheets after checking their results.

Step 1: Visit the official website - bseh.org

Step 2: Click on the ‘HBSE 10th Result 2024’ link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number .

Step 4: Download and take a printout of the provisional marksheet for future reference.

Last year, the overall pass percentage for Haryana class 10 result stood at 65.43 per cent.