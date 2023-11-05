HBSE Date Sheet 2024: Haryana Class 10th, 12th Board Exams To Be Conducted Twice A Year?

Representative Image |

Haryana Board Exams 2024: The ministry of education set a New Curriculum frame work in August 2023 for the Haryana Board exams. According to this framework, board exams will conducted twice a year for the class 10 and class 12 students in order to provide enough time and opportunity to the students for the preparation of the test.

The candidates will also be provided with an added benefit of retaining the best score out of the two exams. Following this particular pattern, the Haryana board will also conduct exams twice a year for the candidates in the Haryana HBSE 10th and 12th classes.

Due to the increased in the dropout rates of the candidates, the Haryana Board has decided to use this strategic move. It is also mandatory for the students appearing in the first exam to note that if the candidate clears the exam in their first attempt then they need not appear for the second. The students can also appear for the both the exams as per their wish.

The exams are scheduled to be conducted in six months. The candidates require to note that they will appear for the complete syllabus in both the exams. To check the further details for the exams, the candidates can visit the boards official website - https://bseh.org.in/home. The timetable will also be provided on the official website soon.

