 Jamia School Students Secure AFS Scholarships For Cultural Exchange In US
Jamia School Students Secure AFS Scholarships For Cultural Exchange In US

Irsha Parveen and Afifa, both studying in Class X, have been selected for the prestigious AFS scholarship, which offers the selected students a comprehensive cultural exchange experience with a unique opportunity to study in the US for one year on a student exchange programme, where they stay with the host families.

Wednesday, April 17, 2024
article-image
Jamia Secondary School | Facebook

AFS Intercultural Programs (or AFS, originally the American Field Service), the international youth exchange organisation sponsored by the US Department of State, will provide scholarships to two students from the Jamia Senior Secondary School (JSSS).

Irsha Parveen and Afifa, both studying in Class X, have been selected for the prestigious AFS scholarship, which offers the selected students a comprehensive cultural exchange experience with a unique opportunity to study in the US for one year on a student exchange programme, where they stay with the host families.

Jamia authorities told IANS that AFS is a global non-profit organisation that has been a leader in intercultural learning for over 100 years.

The scholarship aims to foster cultural exchange, allowing the students to share the diversity of Indian culture while learning about new cultures, traditions, and life skills in the US.

The two students were selected after comprehensive selection rounds where they had to compete with students from schools across India.

While attending classes at a local high school in the US, they will participate in community service projects besides engaging in cultural activities.

By fostering meaningful connections with their American counterparts, the students will promote cross-cultural understanding and dialogue. They will also serve as cultural ambassadors, bridging the gap between India and the US through open-mindedness and empathy.

The two students will depart for the US in July 2024, an official added.

