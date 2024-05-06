AP EAMCET 2024 Application Correction Window Closes Today, Know How To Make Changes Here

AP EAMCET 2024: Apply Now At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Exam Dates And Details Here |

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University will close the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2024 application correction window today.

Candidates who have successfully applied for the exam can edit details in their application form by visiting the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET.

How to edit your application form:

Candidates will have to submit the following details to edit their application form:

registration number

qualifying exam hall ticket

payment reference ID

mobile number

date of birth

The admit card for the exam will be released on May 7, 2024.

The exam for the agriculture stream will be held from May 16 to 17, 2024, while for the engineering stream, it will be held from May 18 to 24, 2024.

AP EAMCET 2024: Important dates

Here is a broad overview of AP EAMCET 2024 exam dates. Candidates can go through the below mentioned details about events and dates related to exam:

Application correction window is open from May 4 to May 6

Admit card will be made available from May 7

Exam date (Agricultural stream) is from May 16 to May 17

Exam date (Engineering stream) is from May 18 to May 24

Read Also AP EAMCET 2024 Test Dates Changed By APSCHE, Register Now

Candidates can edit AP EAMCET 2024 application form by visiting official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET. They can follow the steps given below to make changes to the application form:

Step 1: Go to cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Category 2 Corrections link.

Step 3: Submit registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket, mobile number, date of birth, and payment reference ID.

Step 4: Make corrections in the form and click on submit.