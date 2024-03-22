AP EAMCET 2024 Test Dates Changed by APSCHE, Register Now |

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2024 test dates have been changed by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The dates of the 2024 AP EAMCET are May 16–22. The original date of the AP EAMCET 2024 exam was set for May 13–19.

APEAPCET 2024 for medicine and agriculture will take place on May 16 and 17, while AP EAPCET 2024 for engineering will take place on May 18 and 22.



Candidates can register for the AP EAMCET 2024 by visiting the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Registration is now open. April 15 is the deadline for AP EAMCET online applications without incurring a late fee.

How to apply?

Visit cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, the official website.

On the homepage, select the link labeled "AP EAMCET application."

Fill in the name and contact information in the following window to register.

Remit the application payments for the AP EAPCET 2024 and complete the registration process.

Fill out the application and download it.

In order to gain admission to the first year of professional courses in engineering, biotechnology, BTech (dairy technology), BTech (agr engg), and BTech (food science and technology), as well as BSc (Ag) / BSc (Hort) / BVSc and AH / BFSc / BSc (Nursing) and BPharmacy, Pharm D offered for the academic year 2024–2025 in the state of Andhra Pradesh, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada administers the APEAMCET. Candidates who make the short list will be eligible for admission to any of the 159 JNTU-affiliated colleges.