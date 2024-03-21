Top 3 Government Job & Internship Opportunities | Apply Now

Representative image

Mumbai: These internships will offer a blend of real-world exposure, professional development, and a chance to make a positive impact on society.

These opportunities cater to a wide range of academic backgrounds and career aspirations, making them an attractive option for students and recent graduates from various disciplines. Top-3 Govt. Job and Internship Opportunities

Here is a list of the top government job and internships:

1. Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Internship Scheme by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

Year-round Availability: The DPIIT Internship Scheme is available throughout the year. Applicants can choose a period of their preference ranging from one, two, or three months based on their availability.

Online Application: The internship opportunity is exclusively available for online application. Interested applicants can apply through the online mode only.

Eligibility: The DPIIT Internship Scheme is open to students pursuing Graduation, Post Graduation, or Research in the following domains:

• Engineering

• Management

• Law

• Economics

• Finance

• Computers

• Library Management

Note: The department may consider applications from other domains as well based on their requirements.

Internship Duration: The internship period may vary from a minimum of one month to a maximum of three months. After the successful completion of the internship, students will receive an Experience Certificate. However, if a student fails to complete the required internship period, they will not be awarded any certificate.

At any given time, the DPIIT will select a maximum of 20 interns.

Stipend: Interns participating in the DPIIT Internship Scheme will receive a monthly stipend of Rs. 10,000/- (Ten Thousand).

CLICK HERE to apply for the Internship.

2. BRLPS, Govt. of Bihar Young Professional YP Recruitment 2024: Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS), popularly known as JEEViKA, is inviting applications for its Young Professional Program.

The program offers a three-year contract, subject to annual performance evaluations.

Position: Young Professional

Location: Bihar, India

Organization: Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS)

Deadline for Application: 21st March 24

Number of Positions: 34

Maximum three years of post-qualification relevant work experience

Age not exceeding 30 years as of 13th Feb’2024

Graduation from specified institutes before 1st Jan 2024

Group Discussion followed by Personal Interview

Shortlisted candidates will be notified for further rounds

Last date for application: 14 Days from Date of Publication

Tentative Group Discussion and Personal Interview: May-June 2024

CLICK HERE for the Official Notification.

CLICK HERE to apply for the Job.

3. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Internship Scheme and Student Project Trainee Scheme

Eligibility criteria: Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG), and PhD students, Indian citizens pursuing or completing their studies from recognised Indian or foreign universities/institutions in Science/Technology fields are eligible. Interns must possess a minimum aggregate of 60% or a CGPA of 6.32 on a scale of 10.

Duration: The internship duration spans a maximum of 45 days, offering a glimpse into ISRO's dynamic environment.

Selection criteria: Allocation of internship projects is based on expertise, project availability, and course relevance to ISRO's work.

No stipend or financial assistance is provided.

Accommodation facilities are not provided, but guest house/hostel accommodations may be available at a charge.

Certificates are awarded upon satisfactory completion of projects/internships.

Access is limited to UNCLASSIFIED areas of ISRO labs/establishments.

Clearance is necessary for publishing papers/reports regarding ISRO work.

For further information, students are encouraged to visit the respective Centre/Unit websites on isro.gov.in